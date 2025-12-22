Jinkx Monsoon can smell success

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) — When audiences first met Jinkx Monsoon on the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2013, she already seemed fully formed: eccentric and witchy in that Pacific Northwestern way, heartbreakingly earnest, and dripping with the tipsy wit and affect of a 20th-century character actress.

In 2025, Monsoon finally became a leading lady. In the spring, the two-time “Drag Race” winner starred on Broadway in “Pirates!”, a rework of Gilbert and Sullivan. But it was her turn as a demented Mary Todd Lincoln in the hit play “Oh, Mary!” that turned Monsoon into a stage supernova. Taking over the role after Cole Escola, the original star and playwright, moved on, Monsoon made Mary seem like a new creation while maintaining the show as must-see comedy. Monsoon’s tempestuous first lady bellowed like a bear in a trap, bounded across the stage like a rogue boomerang and raised hell.

“Oh, Mary!” is a broad farce, but Monsoon played the deranged heroine with touching sincerity. In perhaps her only moment of real vulnerability, Mary reflects on the promise and anguish of a “great day.” All great days end, she says, so she protects herself from having any more of them by drinking and throwing epic tantrums and marrying a bore like Abe Lincoln. Just a few scenes earlier, Mary vomited into a bucket, then drank her own mess. Monsoon as Mary breaks your heart.

Watching Monsoon ascend as a star actress was a great day that hasn’t ended: Next year, she’s reviving her legendary “Drag Race” Snatch Game character Judy Garland in “End of the Rainbow” in London’s West End.

What was the most memorable moment of the year?

Cole Escola accepting their Tony. I’ll never forget that. I had just stepped offstage, I had just finished performing. And I said, “Cole, you got this!” And then they did! So besides that, there’s nothing really in my mind. I can’t really remember anything except for “Wicked Witch!”

Which of your dreams came true?

I recorded an album of my sold-out “one night only” at Carnegie Hall concert, and that feels like one hell of a dream come true. It’s coming in 2026!

What do you already regret?

Nothing. I live in the now!… I already regret saying that.

What vices are you giving up or carrying with you into next year?

I’m giving up eating fistfuls of candy before bed. One fist’s-worth only.

Who do you think made the biggest splash this year (if not yourself)?

Young Cardamom [Editor’s note: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s rap alter ego.]

How did you survive the hard parts?

Having a stage to be on and an audience to perform for.

What’s the biggest existential threat to human life?

Apathy.

What’s a dream role you haven’t played yet?

Mame.

What did you learn about yourself this year that surprised you?

Apparently my sense of smell is top notch!

What were some of your favorite movies, music, memes or other pieces of pop culture this year?

“Weapons” is my favorite film of the year. My favorite musicians this year are Big Sis, Laufey, Mitski and Tommy Cash.

