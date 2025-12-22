Colorado Springs police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ juvenile who escaped mental health facility, stole car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" juvenile suspect with a history of violence who escaped a mental health facility near Memorial Park on Sunday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 21, officers were sent to the Emily Griffith Center, a mental health facility on Farragut Avenue near Memorial Park, after receiving a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress.

At the scene, CSPD said officers established probable cause that a prolific juvenile offender had "forcibly removed" a set of keys from a caretaker before running out of the facility and stealing the caretaker's car. Police identified the stolen car as a blue 2016 Ford Escape, with Colorado license plates that read CZTM41.

CSPD is now actively searching for the juvenile suspect, who has previously been arrested for multiple motor vehicle thefts and violent crimes, including felony menacings and two instances where he pointed a handgun at police.

The department says the suspect was also arrested for attempted homicide after firing at a vehicle owner who confronted him and other juveniles about stealing his car.

"Due to these circumstances, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, has a high propensity for violence, is a flight risk, and is known to obtain handguns by committing motor vehicle burglaries and motor vehicle thefts," CSPD said.

Police say the juvenile is known to break into Kia and Hyundai vehicles to obtain handguns, and is "highly proficient in the methods and means of stealing these types of cars," citing an online trend of breaking into those car models called the "Kia Boyz Challenge."

Anyone who makes contact with the suspect is advised to use extreme caution and contact police if necessary.

At this time, no description of the suspect has been provided by police.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

