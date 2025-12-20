Italian police arrest 384, seize 1.5 tons of drugs in nationwide crackdown

From Reuters

Milan (Reuters) — Italian police said on Saturday they had arrested 384 people and seized 1.4 tonnes (1.54 tons) of drugs in a large-scale operation against drug trafficking.

In addition to the arrests, officers had put under investigation 655 individuals, including 39 minors, and confiscated 35 kilograms of cocaine and more than 40 firearms, police said in a statement.

The operation, concluded on Friday in several provinces, led to the temporary closure of five cannabis shops in three cities after 312 inspections.

During the checks, the police said they had seized 296 kilograms of cannabis products, which initial tests had shown to be illegal drugs.

Italy in June approved a security decree banning so-called “legal” cannabis and outlawing the trade of “cannabis light,” or hemp, which unlike marijuana has no psychoactive effects.

