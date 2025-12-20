Skip to Content
Harrison vs Sand Creek

By
New
Published 10:55 PM

The Harrison Panthers beat the Sand Creek Scorpions, 56-41, on Saturday.

Dylan Arocho scored 22 points to lead Harrison.

Weston Van Slyke paced Sand Creek with 13 points.

Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

