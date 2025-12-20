Harrison vs Sand Creek
The Harrison Panthers beat the Sand Creek Scorpions, 56-41, on Saturday.
Dylan Arocho scored 22 points to lead Harrison.
Weston Van Slyke paced Sand Creek with 13 points.
