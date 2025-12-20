Bowen Yang says he is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Bowen Yang is leaving “Saturday Night Live” after this weekend’s Christmas show, in the middle of Season 51.

Yang confirmed his departure in an Instagram post on Saturday. “i loved working at SNL, and most of all i loved the people,” he wrote. “i’m grateful for every minute of my time there.”

Yang first came on board at “SNL” as a writer in 2018, before joining the cast one year later. He has been nominated for five Primetime Emmys thanks to his involvement in the show, once for writing and four times for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

Yang has portrayed many celebrated characters on “SNL,” including Moo Deng the baby hippo and Charli XCX.

“He has been there for seven years — time to move on,” a person familiar with Yang’s decision earlier told CNN, as rumors of the star’s departure spread on Friday.

Representatives for “SNL” declined to comment on the record.

Ahead of the start of this season of “SNL,” several of Yang’s previous costars announced their departure. These included Devon Walker, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Emil Wakim and several more.

In his post, Yang thanked many cast members and writers, as well as the show’s creator and longtime overseer, Lorne Michaels.

“thank you to lorne for the job. for the standard. and for bringing everyone at work together. they all care deeply about people in the room, any room, enjoying themselves,” Yang wrote. “i can’t believe i was ever included in that.”

This weekend’s “SNL” host is Ariana Grande, who costarred with Yang in this year’s “Wicked: For Good” as well as last year’s Oscar-winning first film “Wicked.”

“thank you to ari for sending me off in the dreamiest way i could imagine,” Yang wrote.

Cher is the musical guest on the episode, the last of the year for “SNL.”

