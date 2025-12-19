Tracking fire danger Friday

TODAY: A red flag warning is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Dry conditions and wind gusts are creating potential fire danger. Temperatures increase back into the 60s and 70s for a majority of southern Colorado, nearing record temperatures. Some hometowns in the high country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Breezy conditions return.

TONIGHT: It will be a mild night with lows in the 20s and 40s.

EXTENDED: Sunny and dry conditions will continue for the weekend. Great weather to get out and finish any last minute holiday shopping. Above normal temperatures and dry conditions continue as you head into the holiday week.