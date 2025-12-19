Kennedy Center gets new signage bearing Trump’s name

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — New signage is being installed at Washington, DC’s performing arts center on Friday to include President Donald Trump’s name.

It comes after the institution’s board of trustees voted a day earlier to rename the facility to honor the president.

The building, known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, has been renamed by the trustees to the Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

However, the legality of the move remains in question. It is unclear if the board has the authority to rename the arts institution, which Congress designated as a memorial to the former Democratic president, Kennedy, in 1964.

CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed to this report.