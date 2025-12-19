How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get together? Thank Mama Swift

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Kelce might want to add a special dance moment with his future mother-in-law at his wedding reception with Taylor Swift.

Thanks to the newly dropped episodes of “The End of an Era” docuseries on Disney+ we now know that her mother Andrea Swift was the MVP when it came to the singer meeting, dating and eventually getting engaged to Kelce.

At the beginning of the fourth episode, Swift is chilling with her people in a dressing room so massive that her mom comments on the size.

Taylor Swift responds by making a comparison to football player’s locker rooms and the audience learns that before the couple ever met, Swift’s cousins took a picture in front of Kelce’s locker with the Kansas City’s Chiefs, where his number is 87.

Swift is famously into numerology, so sidebar: two plus 87 equals 89 and she was born December 13, 1989 so we really should’ve seen this engagement coming.

At any rate, in the series, we learn that Swift had no idea who Kelce was. Her mother then tells what she considers to be a “pretty cool story.” After Kelce went on the “New Heights” podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce in July 2023 to share that he had tried to get a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to Taylor Swift, her mother got wind of it.

“And so of course I call up my resident expert on Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go ‘Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce,’” Andrea Swift recalls in the series. “And she goes ‘Oh my God! He’s the nicest guy and you know what, he really loves his mom!’ I went ‘ding, ding, ding, ding.’”

According to the Swift family matriarch, the challenge then became how to get her famous daughter to meet the tight end.

“I’d been very non athlete,” Taylor Swift explains. “Because I’m not one and I’ve always been like, what would we talk about?”

But Mama Swift took the ball and ran with it, calling her daughter to let her know “hey, there’s a guy” and that Kelce was pretty cute.

“You said something to the effect of like ‘You gotta start doing something different,” the younger Swift shared, silently giggling at the thought.

“Listen it was so earnest,” her mother explains. “I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world that he came to your show. He brought you something from your world. To me that really said a lot.”

Taylor Swift says that on their first date Kelce explained football to her “as if it were like violent chess.”

From there, the pop star says, she became “obsessed” with Kelce and consequently obsessed with learning about the sport he plays, which she says is “the greatest surprise of my life.”

Now, she even clocks who is on the injured reserve list for the different teams, she says.

“I’m like, what does it mean? What’s the extent of the injury,” Swift says. “Like are we dealing with an Achilles thing or is it hamstring?”

Way to score in love and sports knowledge Tay.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.