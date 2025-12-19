DIA tops the ‘Misery Map’ with hundreds of delays amid high wind conditions

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver International Airport (DIA) is dealing with a significant number of delays and cancellations, just as holiday travel ramps up.

There is a ground stop at DIA until 11 a.m. due to wind, according to the FAA.

As of the publication of this article, none of the flights listed at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) show they are running on time.

To the west, a rare "PDS" (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service in parts of Boulder and Jefferson Counties. Potentially destructive winds are expected to continue throughout the state today.

Out at DIA, there have been 365 delays and 12 cancellations as of publication Friday morning, according to Flight Aware. The numbers have landed DIA on the very top of Flight Aware's Misery Map.

