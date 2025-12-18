Two recent Restaurant Roundup low scorers pass re-inspections… with one caveat

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - In this week’s Restaurant Roundup, we have some interesting updates on former low scorers and a new one under scrutiny. Meanwhile, we’re highlighting a sub shop that’s ever so tasty and clean!

Low Scores:

First, the Shangri-La Restaurant on N Union Boulevard failed its recent routine health inspection with seven violations.

The inspector said there was no soap at the handwashing sink on the cook line, employees used phones with gloved hands and also wiped their gloves on their aprons, then continued cooking. There were no dates on the fried chicken and roasted duck, and some food wasn’t at a safe temperature.

When we stopped by, the manager asked us to stop recording, but told us they had just run out of hand soap at that one sink right before the inspection.

Shangri-La passed its re-inspection.

The Omelets Etc on S Academy we reported on a few weeks ago passed its re-inspection, but with eight violations, including dead insects by the dishwashing sink.

According to the inspection report, they told the inspector they do pest control once a month, so they were told to increase that number.

And, after being closed for the second time this year due to unsafe food practices, the Coal Mine Dragon on South Eighth Street recently passed its re-inspection with only three minor violations!

Now to our top scores:

Coming in hot with a perfect score – the Dave's Hot Chicken in Fountain!

The Domino's on N Circle Drive and the Lazy Dog on N Academy Boulevard also did a great job on their routine health inspections.

Last but not least, we visited the Taste of Philly on Voyager Parkway – where East Coast flavors meet southwestern hospitality!

“I think in Philadelphia they’re a little bit ruder,” owner Joseph Foreman laughed.

At this Taste of Philly, it’s a family affair; the owner’s mom is the manager!

Joseph told us that Mom runs a tight ship.

“She just keeps on everybody, and she’s always cleaning,” he said.

They treat customers like they’re part of the bloodline, too.

“Here, the second they hear the doorbell ring, I like to hear all the crew welcome [guests] in,” Joseph explained.

