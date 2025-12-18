Prince and Princess of Wales release Christmas card photo

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Daffodils are blooming in the background of this year’s Christmas card photo from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kensington Palace has released the springtime image of the royal couple, together with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to mark the festive season.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Christmas,” reads the caption that accompanies the family shot posted on social media Thursday.

The picture was taken by photographer Josh Shinner in April.

The couple released pictures that appear to have been taken on the same day to mark the occasions of George’s 12th birthday in July and Louis’ 7th birthday in April as the boys look like they’re wearing the same clothes.

Both are wearing checked shirts, George with a fleece gilet on top and Louis with a V-neck sweater.

By contrast, the image released for their sister’s 10th birthday in May was taken by their mother, Catherine.

The Princess of Wales is an enthusiastic amateur photographer whose own pictures of her children are regularly released on special occasions.

However, in a handful of instances, renowned professional photographers, including Mario Testino, Chris Jackson and Millie Pilkington, have been behind the camera.

Senior members of the British royal family traditionally release a copy of the card they send to family, friends and colleagues over the festive period.

Earlier this month, the King and Queen released their official Christmas card, which featured a photograph to mark the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated earlier this year.

The princess has been making a gradual return to royal duties since being diagnosed with cancer last year. In September 2024, she announced that she had completed chemotherapy and was “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

Her husband, Prince William, told “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy that 2024 had been “the hardest year” of his life, with both Catherine and his father undergoing cancer treatment.

