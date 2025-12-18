Excited and disappointed: Coloradans mixed feelings on the reclassification of marijuana

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, Dec. 18, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

Currently, cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug, the most restrictive federal category that includes heroin and LSD. Under this change, it moves to a Schedule III drug, putting it in the same group as some common prescription painkillers such as Tylenol with codeine.

CSU Pueblo is the home to Colorado's Institute of Cannabis Research. Researchers there will likely feel the impacts of the rule changes more than, say, your local dispensary.

However, some people are disappointed by the announcement.

"Our initial reaction truly is a sense of sadness for kids," said Henny Lasley.

Henny Lasley is with the group, One Chance to Grow Up.

"Our main thrust is to make sure that parents understand that this is not the THC or marijuana products of yesteryear," explained Lasley.

Lasley's group wants parents to know that the change in schedule does not change the drug.

"When something becomes, in the eyes of a child, to be less dangerous, when in fact, the products really aren't going to change, it sends the wrong message to youth," stated Lasley.

However, those who research the drug tell KRDO13 this change is exciting and clears the way for research they've been planning for years. Researchers say this will usher in a new era of understanding.

"You can actually do these clinical trials that people are so desperate for to see. Does cannabis help the pain? Does it reduce opioid use?" said Dr. Joanna Zeiger.

Dr. Zeiger is an Olympian who used to rigorously train for races until she suffered a serious injury. She dealt with chronic pain and found relief using marijuana. When she felt positive effects, she went searching for the medical research and came up with little to nothing.

Now she has spent the last 20 years researching the effects of the drug. Dr. Zeiger founded the Canna Research Foundation.

"It opens the doors for more people to do research, but it isn't necessarily opening the door for people to just go out and buy it outside of a dispensary setting," explained Dr. Zeiger.

Marijuana is still federally illegal; for that to change, Congress would have to pass an act.

Governor Polis also spoke out about the change.

“To be blunt, it’s far past time for the federal government to catch up to Colorado and many other states and get rid of arcane federal policies on cannabis that aren’t based in reality and hurt Colorado small businesses and public safety. I thank the President and am pleased that they are finally taking this step to begin the process to reschedule. For years Colorado has been a national leader in smart and safe cannabis policy that has virtually eliminated illegal markets, ensured safe use, and generated over a billion dollars for education. Colorado’s cannabis industry is the gold standard ensuring that products are safe and regulated. It’s good to see the federal government finally following suit, but it’s frustrating it’s taken this long and there is much more to do for a full descheduling,” said Governor Polis.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.