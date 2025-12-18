Skip to Content
News

CSPD investigating reported pipe bomb near West Wood and Indian Pipe

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:49 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department confirms that they are currently investigating a reported pipe bomb near the intersection of West Wood and Indian Pipe.

Police say they have closed off nearly half a block in this area, but do not see a need for a shelter-in-place; however, they ask that people avoid the area.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.