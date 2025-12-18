CSPD investigating reported pipe bomb near West Wood and Indian Pipe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department confirms that they are currently investigating a reported pipe bomb near the intersection of West Wood and Indian Pipe.

Police say they have closed off nearly half a block in this area, but do not see a need for a shelter-in-place; however, they ask that people avoid the area.

