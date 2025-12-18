Bondi attack suspects had no visitors and barely left hotel during month-long Philippines stay, employee says

By Jinky Jorgio, Sandi Sidhu, CNN

Manila (CNN) — The father and son suspected of carrying out Sunday’s Bondi Beach massacre holed up in a hotel for most of their almost month-long stay in the Philippines in November, rarely left their rooms and dined on fast food, a hotel employee has told CNN.

Sajid and Naveed Akram would only venture outside the building for almost one hour per day, every day, before returning to their rooms, said the hotel staff member who gave his name only as Jun.

They had no visitors during their stay at the hotel in the southern city of Davao, according to the witness.

The Akrams’ Philippine trip has become a key focus of investigations into their motives and preparations for their antisemitic attack, which killed 15 people at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s world-famous beach.

Australian police have made clear they are scrambling to work out what the pair did during their stay and whether it had any direct relation to the attack.

Earlier in the week Australia’s public broadcaster ABC reported Australian counterterrorism officials believed the men underwent military-style training while in the Philippines. Philippine officials have said no evidence has yet emerged of the pair receiving military training and said they are working with Australian counterparts.

28-day stay in one city

The southern island of Mindanao, of which Davao is the largest city, is not an especially popular tourist destination for foreign nationals. Like much of the Philippines, it boasts dense jungles, mountains and tropical beaches, but it has endured a painful history of Islamic extremism.

And experts tell CNN that although terrorism in the Philippines has declined in recent years, many Islamic militant groups remain active and armed in more remote regions – and are willing to train foreign fighters that have long flocked to the Southeast Asian nation.

The Akrams initially booked an eight-day stay at the GV Hotel from November 1. On the eighth day, they extended their stay to November 28 and paid the remaining balance in cash.

The hotel where the men stayed is described online as a one-star property with modestly priced rooms.

Davao Police interviewed hotel employees at the GV Hotel on Wednesday.

Jun told CNN that the two men were very polite and respectful to staff, greeting them with smiles and saying good morning, good afternoon, and good night.

They also allowed staff to enter their rooms for cleaning each day, and the staff found nothing untoward, only takeaway food packages from Jollibee, the country’s iconic fried chicken chain.

Jun said that he later recognized the men when he saw images from the Bondi attack – the only difference was that Naveed had shorter hair than when he had visited the hotel.

The Philippine government said this week it is in touch with Australian law enforcement counterparts.

“We reaffirm our support for efforts that protect communities from intolerance, hatred, and violence,” Foreign Minister Theresa P. Lazaro wrote on X after speaking with her Australian counterpart.

Crackdown on militant groups

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said Wednesday that no evidence had yet surfaced in the investigation into whether the suspected shooters had trained with Philippine militants, the Associated Press reported. “There is no indicator or any information that they underwent training” in Mindanao, Ano said.

Ano also dismissed media reports portraying the southern Philippines as a hotspot for violent extremism as “outdated” and “misleading.”

For decades, Mindanao has been wracked by unrest and conflict, including clashes between authorities and a local separatist movement with widespread allegations of human rights abuses from all parties.

In 2017, militant groups in the Philippines caught many off guard when the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups – the latter of which had declared allegiance to Islamic State – captured and occupied Marawi, the country’s biggest Muslim-majority city.

The violence forced more than 350,000 residents to flee the city and the surrounding areas before Philippine forces liberated it after a bloody, months-long siege.

Since that siege, Philippine officials have cracked down hard on militant groups. In the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, the Philippines ranked 20th out of 79 nations, on a scale measuring the impact of terrorism. By contrast, in 2019 – before the law came into effect – it had ranked 9th.

“The remnants of these groups have been fragmented, deprived of leadership, and operationally degraded,” Ano added.

