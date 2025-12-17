What comes next for Colorado Child Care Assistance Program in El Paso County?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Department of Human Services (DHS) is awaiting approval of a request made to move the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP) from an enrollment freeze to a waitlist system.

CCCAP, a program that provides childcare subsidies for eligible low-income families, was placed on an enrollment freeze back in early November.

According to officials, the freeze was the result of reduced funding and increased costs from state-mandated provider rate adjustments, which have created financial challenges for counties across Colorado, including El Paso.

The enrollment freeze prevented newly eligible families from joining CCCAP; however, it allowed families already enrolled to maintain their assistance.

According to DHS, moving to a waitlist would allow the county to help manage demand and "prioritize services for families who fall within federally and county-defined priority populations."

DHS says that at this time, they are awaiting approval from the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.

