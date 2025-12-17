WEATHER ALERT: Tracking dangerous & damaging wind!

TONIGHT: We're tracking Red Flag Warnings all across the Pikes Peak Region and Eastern Plains with gusts up to 80 MPH. High Wind Warnings are in place from local mountain towns in Teller County to the Continental Divide where we'll also see those hurricane force winds, although a little snow on the ground makes wildfires less likely. Still, warm temps persist with 60's and low 70's along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be the "coolest" day for Colorado Springs and Pueblo until the new year, with low 50's on the back end of Wednesday's cold front. Winds die down quite a bit but it'll still be gusty, especially across the far Eastern Plains where Red Flag Warnings continue.

EXTENDED: We warm back up to the low 60's to low 70's but stay breezy for the rest of the extended forecast. We're mostly dry for the next several days with more potential fire weather.