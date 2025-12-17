US strikes another boat in eastern Pacific, killing 4

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — The US military conducted a strike against another alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, killing 4 people, according to US Southern Command.

“On Dec. 17, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters,” SOUTHCOM wrote on X. “Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

SOUTHCOM added no US service members were harmed in the strike.

Wednesday’s attack marks the second this week, after the US struck three alleged drug-trafficking boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday, killing 8 people.

At least 99 people have now been killed in strikes on suspected drug boats as part of a campaign, dubbed Operation Southern Spear, that the Trump administration has said is aimed at curtailing narcotics trafficking.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

