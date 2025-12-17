Tax changes, science under fire, luxury on the high seas: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, Jordan D. Brown, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Tax changes

President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” — signed into law in July — created several new tax provisions and made changes to others. This is what you should know before you start preparing your 2025 tax return.

2️⃣ Science under fire

Stress balls were in high demand during the world’s largest gathering of climate scientists in New Orleans. That’s because the Trump administration plans to break up the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Weather-related experts vow to fight back.

3️⃣ ‘Under profound strain’

Young Americans deeply mistrust institutions and say things in the US are generally on the wrong track, a survey found. Yet only about half of those polled said they will definitely or probably vote next year.

4️⃣ Countries crying foul

Seattle — one of the 16 host cities for next year’s World Cup — has stirred controversy ahead of the global soccer showcase. Here’s why the city’s plans sparked outrage in Egypt and Iran.

5️⃣ Luxury sets sail

A friendly competition is underway between some of the world’s most exclusive hospitality brands. The prize? Command of the high seas — or bragging rights, at least.

Watch this

⚖️ From the rink to the courtroom: Shiven Bodasing is setting the bar high for side gigs. The South African is an intern attorney by day and a competitive figure skating champion by night with hopes to “grow the sport” in his home country.

Top headlines

Check this out

👣 Triassic traces: A wildlife photographer stumbled upon one of the largest known collections of dinosaur footprints, dating back about 210 million years, just a mile away from a 2026 Winter Olympics site.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🎰 What are the estimated odds of winning a million-dollar lottery prize twice?

A. 10 trillion-to-one

B. 60 billion-to-one

C. 32 million-to-one

D. 24 trillion-to-one

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. A Welsh couple became million-dollar winners not just once, but twice, beating 24-trillion-to-one odds.

