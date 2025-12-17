Stage I Fire Restrictions effective in El Paso County Wendesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that Stage I Fire Restrictions will be in place throughout Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The restrictions come as the area expects strong gusts of wind, partnered with an overall dry season.

“The safety and well-being of our community is my top priority,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “Our community is currently experiencing elevated wind risk, limited moisture, and unseasonably warm temperatures, with no meaningful increase in humidity forecast in the near future. Together, these conditions significantly increase the potential for dangerous wildfires across the Pikes Peak region."

According to the sheriff's office, the fire restrictions prohibit the following:

Open burning, with exceptions for fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared (three feet distance) of all flammable materials. The use of any fireworks without a professional display permit, outdoor pyrotechnics such as explosive targets, or model rockets. Outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, barren or cleared of all flammable materials. Welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open flame is prohibited except in an area cleared of vegetation. No internal combustion engine operation without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order. Prescribed burns: any previously issued permits for such burns are revoked.

The restrictions will remain in place into the week and will be lifted following more favorable conditions.

