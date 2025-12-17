Power outage affects nearly 1,000 customers near Briargate area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) reports an electric outage near Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard as of 3:32 p.m. on Dec. 17.

According to CSU, the outage is affecting nearly 969 customers.

Colorado Springs Traffic asks that individuals in the area treat all intersections with dark signals as four-way stops.

CSU reports an estimated restoration time of 7:22 p.m.

