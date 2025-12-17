Parents seek answers after monument-area school threat and closure

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO)-- Parents in the Lewis-Palmer School District say they’re frustrated and searching for clarity after all D38 schools were closed Tuesday due to a reported threat tied to the Monument area.

District officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after law enforcement was notified of a statement referencing a threat to schools on Dec. 16. No specific school was named, and investigators later determined there was no credible threat beyond Tuesday.

Still, some families say the lack of detailed information has left them uneasy.

District leaders say they are not privy to all details of the ongoing investigation and are relying on guidance from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Schools opened today, with additional police presence expected throughout the week as a reassurance measure. The charter school in Monument is closed, and they are independenty ran according to D38.

This is a developing story. Tune into KRDO at 4 for more.



