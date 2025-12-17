Skip to Content
Over 1,400 impacted by power outage in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy confirms that more than 1,400 customers in the city of Florence are without power.

According to the company, roughly 1,438 are without power.

Black Hills reports that they provide power to 2,999 customers in the city.

