LinkedIn ‘Wrapped’ is reminding people just how crummy the job market is

(CNN) — It’s been a rough year for job seekers. The last thing they wanted was a Spotify Wrapped-style reminder of that. They got one anyway, when LinkedIn launched an inaugural Year in Review.

The summaries informed users how many days they visited the platform, how many new connections they made and how many connections landed new jobs, among other insights.

LinkedIn’s timing wasn’t great. The nation’s unemployment rate just hit a four-year high as layoffs rose and employers took on fewer new workers. Earlier this year, the number of job seekers exceeded the number of jobs available for the first time in four years. With only December’s jobs report remaining, 2025 is on track to be the weakest year of hiring since 2020.

One user shared a screenshot of their Year in Review on X, which showed 865 of their connections started new jobs.

“Ah. LinkedIn reminding me that I was a top applicant for 28,388,338 jobs… and landed 0 of them this year,” the user wrote. “Woohoo. Thanks, LinkedIn Wrapped.”

“LinkedIn Wrapped be like (…) Congrats you’re unemployed and no one is hiring right now!” another wrote on X.

“We know this has been a challenging year for many job seekers, and the market has felt especially uncertain for people navigating transitions or looking for their next opportunity,” Dan Roth, LinkedIn’s editor-in-chief, said in a statement to CNN.

“Year in Review is meant to reflect the full picture of how people showed up professionally this year – not just in searching for jobs, but learning new skills, building networks, sharing ideas, and supporting each other through change,” Roth said.

On LinkedIn, users’ reactions to Year in Review were more upbeat.

Many boasted about new connections and time spent widening professional networks. Some also tagged the connection they interacted with the most.

LinkedIn is part of a growing pool of companies seeking to commemorate users’ accomplishments. But many consumers wish they wouldn’t bother.

“Stop reviewing my life,” TikTok user @litty_city said in a video on Wednesday, noting year-end summaries from a range of media, including LinkedIn. “Stop wrapping it up.”

