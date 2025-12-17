Gil Gerard, ‘Buck Rogers in the 25th Century’ star, dies at 82

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Gil Gerard, the actor best known for playing sci-fi hero Buck Rogers, has died. He was 82.

His death in a hospice on Tuesday was announced by his wife, Janet Gerard, on Facebook. She wrote: “Early this morning Gil – my soulmate – lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days.

“No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely.”

Separately, she posted another message on Gerard’s own Facebook page including words that he had written himself beforehand.

“If you are reading this, then Janet has posted it as I asked her to,” he wrote, adding: “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying.

“My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has.

“Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Gerard shot to fame in the 1979 movie “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.” This was later followed up with a hit TV series by the same name, which ran for 32 episodes between 1979 and 1981.

Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, Gerard moved to New York in 1969 where he began training as an actor, while working as a taxi driver to pay the bills. It was while he was driving a cab that one of his customers suggested he audition for the 1970 movie “Love Story.” He spent about 10 weeks working on the set, according to his website, though his bit part never actually featured in the finished film. Nevertheless, the experience inspired him to stay in the business and he went on to appear in hundreds of commercials, several other small parts and also starred in the movies “Airport ’77” and “Hooch.”

It was a guest appearance in “Little House on the Prairie” that led to his big break. The show’s main star, Michael Landon, offered Gerard a new series that he was writing and producing. Although NBC did not pick up the series, they were impressed by Gerard and went on to offer him the titular role in their movie and TV show collaboration with Universal Pictures, “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.”

After “Buck Rogers” ended, Gerard went on to act in a host of TV shows and made-for-TV movies. According to IMDb, Gerard had been married and divorced four times. He is survived by his son, Gib Gerard, who is also an actor.

Gerard also made regular appearances at pop-culture convention Dragon Con.

The convention paid tribute to him on Facebook, writing: “The 25th century won’t be the same without you, and #DragonCon will miss a beloved friend fan favorite. Rest among the stars, Gil Gerard. You will be missed.”

