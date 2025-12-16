New dashcam video shows couple confronting Bondi Beach gunman before deadly rampage

By Helen Regan, Isaac Yee, CNN

(CNN) — Dashcam video emerged Tuesday showing two bystanders trying to disarm one of the suspected gunmen before they carried out their horrific attack on a Hanukkah event attended by hundreds of families, killing at least 15 people.

The video, first posted on Chinese social media platform XiaoHongShu and geolocated by CNN, shows a man wearing a purple shirt grappling with the attacker as he exits his car on Campbell Parade at Bondi. A woman can be seen running toward the scene.

CNN-affiliate 9News reported the confrontation took place before the Bondi attack began. CNN verified it took place around 25 meters away from the bridge the suspects were later filmed firing from.

The two bystanders, have been identified as Boris Gurman, 69, and his wife Sofia, 61, a Russian-Jewish couple who lived in Bondi. The Gurmans were fatally shot in the attack and were the first victims of the rampage, according to 9News.

The video contains two dashcam angles of the moment. In the first, the man identified as Boris Gurman can be seen pulling the suspected attacker to the ground and grabbing the gun from him. Both men fall to the ground.

Gurman can then be seen on his feet, holding the gun. The woman, identified as Sofia Gurman, is standing nearby.

In the second angle, taken from a rear facing dashcam as the car drives away, Boris Gurman can be seen running toward the attacker while holding a black object.

An ISIS flag can also be seen on the hood of the attacker’s car.

A statement released by the couple’s family said their actions encapsulated the type of people Boris and Sofia were, “people who instinctively and selflessly tried to help others,” 9News reported.

“While nothing can lessen the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness,” the statement reportedly said.

