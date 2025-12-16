Search underway after two Colorado Springs girls go missing from Elbert basketball game

ELBERT, Colo. (KRDO) – Classes are canceled at Elbert School today as the search continues for two missing girls from Colorado Springs, who disappeared from a basketball game in Elbert on Monday night.

According to the Elbert School District, the 13-year-olds were students at D11's Colorado Springs School, who were at the Elbert School for a basketball game on the evening of Dec. 15. The girls were reportedly seen leaving the school with their backpacks around 5 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs School (CSS), the girls' names are Eva (Grade 7) and Neilliy (Grade 8). They were last seen wearing basketball clothes, including blue shorts and hoodies, and carrying backpacks with "unknown contents."

Elbert School District has confirmed that classes at Elbert School have been canceled today, Dec. 16, so the building can serve as the incident command post for search and rescue efforts.

Crews suspended search efforts just after 11 p.m. Monday after searching a 5-mile radius around the school with no sign of the missing girls. Temperatures dipped into the 30s overnight.

According to CSS, search efforts resumed this morning at 8 a.m. The school says it is working closely with law enforcement as the search continues.

"Our entire school community is focused on supporting the safe return of these students," Dr. Ryan Kelly, the Head of CSS, said. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and providing all requested information to assist in search efforts. Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time."

The school is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing girls to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story; this article may be updated as we learn more.

