Aragon Elementary School evacuated due to unusual smell, but given ‘all clear’

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Aragon Elementary School was evacuated around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a spokesperson with Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 confirmed.

According to the district, staff noticed an unusual smell at the school. Out of an abundance of caution, students were moved off-site. The Fountain Fire Department responded and did not find anything unusual, according to a spokesperson.

Officials with Black Hills Energy say they went in for a second test and were able to give an "all clear" around 11 a.m.

