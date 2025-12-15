Skip to Content
Winning $500,000 ticket sold at Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A winning $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Colorado Springs gas station, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the Maverik at 304 Main Street, according to the lottery.

The jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is sitting at $1.1 billion. It’s the second-largest jackpot this year.

The largest jackpot this year was in September, valued at $1.787 billion before taxes, according to CNN. Two winners from Missouri and Texas split the prize, opting for the lump sum.

