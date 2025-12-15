Two high school artists leave mark on Colorado Springs Police Department with unique murals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department unveiled the work of two high school artists at its Center Park Drive location.

Courtesy: CSPD

High school students Emma Rayman and Jenna Rahal were selected from entrants across Colorado Springs after submitting their design ideas in the spring.

Both were selected to paint a mural in CSPD's Specialized Enforcement Division building. The location is home to staffers of the K9 unit and the tactical enforcement unit, among others.

Courtesy: CSPD

CSPD says supplies were donated by the Home Depot off North Academy Boulevard.

Courtesy: CSPD

