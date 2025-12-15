Skip to Content
Two high school artists leave mark on Colorado Springs Police Department with unique murals

Published 4:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department unveiled the work of two high school artists at its Center Park Drive location.

High school students Emma Rayman and Jenna Rahal were selected from entrants across Colorado Springs after submitting their design ideas in the spring.

Both were selected to paint a mural in CSPD's Specialized Enforcement Division building. The location is home to staffers of the K9 unit and the tactical enforcement unit, among others.

CSPD says supplies were donated by the Home Depot off North Academy Boulevard.

Celeste Springer

