Hoping for a Christmas miracle: Boulder police look to reunite lost ring with owner

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department says it is hoping for a miracle, just before the holidays.

The police department says that on Nov. 8, a wedding band was located in the Gondolier parking lot off of Baseline Road and Foothills Parkway. The person who found it tried to locate the owners through social media, but ultimately turned it into the police after they received no leads.

The ring has a date (presumably an anniversary) of June 6, 1953 engraved. The couple's initials are also engraved, but the police department is withholding what those are for now.

"We think it means a lot to that couple and we’d like to return it to them if possible, so we’re asking for our community’s help," wrote the police department on social media.

If anyone has any information about who this ring belongs to, you're asked to contact the Property and Evidence Unit by calling 303-441-3340.

