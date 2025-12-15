Fountain Valley alumnus donates $10 million to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An alumnus of the Fountain Valley School of Colorado (FVS) has donated $10 million to the school, according to a press release.

According to school officials, W. Jerome Frautschi graduated from the school in 1949 before carrying out his life in Wisconsin.

“Jerry Frautschi’s generosity has helped define Fountain Valley School across generations,” said Head of School Megan Harlan in a press release. “As a proud alumnus from the Class of 1949, Jerry understands the lifelong impact of an FVS education. This historic gift honors his decades of commitment while securing two of the most essential pillars of any school: our campus and our faculty.”

According to the school, the donation-- which is the largest in its 95-year history-- will go towards campus preservation as well as staff recruitment and retention.

