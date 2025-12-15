EPSO deputy shooting referred to grand jury

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting involving El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputies has been referred to a grand jury, according to the district attorney's office.

The grand jury will review evidence and determine if criminal charges need to be filed.

The shooting in question dates back to July 18, 2025, when 59-year-old Brian Prine was shot and killed by deputies.

EPSO said that around 11:32 p.m. that evening, deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 6500 block of Tranters Creek Way in the Security-Widefield area. According to deputies, they were informed that a neighbor believed a firearm was involved.

Deputies say they found a firearm in the driveway of the residence when they arrived. An adult male and an adult female were on the scene, according to EPSO.

According to officials, the male became aggressive towards deputies and obtained control of a deputy's taser while deputies attempted to arrest him.

At that time, EPSO says at least two deputies fired at least one round each, striking the suspect. EPSO identified the deputies as

Deputy Brenden Koehlinger, employed with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2018

Deputy Juanito Cuellar, employed with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2017

Deputies say they began providing medical care to the suspect until medical personnel from the Security Fire Department arrived and took over care. A few minutes later, the suspect was pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene, according to EPSO.

EPSO says two deputies were injured and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other community members were injured in this incident, according to EPSO.

At the time of the shooting, EPSO said Deputies Koehlinger and Cuellar were put on administrative leave. KRDO13 is reaching out to see what their current employment status is.

Previous reporting by Abby Smith contributed to this report.

