December thaw continues, Big wind and fire danger Wednesday

Happy Monday folks! Hope it was a good one. The big time December warmth continues across southern Colorado for *most* of this week. We do have a strong cool front on the way Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring a brief cooldown... but more importantly, very windy weather on Wednesday, which will bring significant fire danger. Let's break down the details:

TONIGHT: Expect more of what we've been dealing with... a cooling night into the 30s and 40s for most. Not terribly cold for this time of year.

TUESDAY: Another warm day ahead! Expect widespread 50s and 60s for most everyone. Winds will kick up a bit in the afternoon but not expecting anything significant.

WEDNESDAY: A strong and fast moving low pressure to our north will bring strong winds to the region. The wind will pick up late in the morning and be strong all day. West winds between 30-50 mph will be possible. Because of our very dry and warm weather as of late, fire danger will be very high... Winds calm down to end the week.