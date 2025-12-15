Brian Walshe is on trial for the murder of his wife Ana. Here’s a timeline of the case

By Eric Levenson, Holly Yan and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was first reported missing by her coworkers in Washington, DC on January 4, 2023.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, initially told investigators that he had last seen her on New Year’s Day when she left their Cohasset, Massachusetts, home for the airport.

But prosecutors say his statements to police were misleading, and they argue he secretly killed his wife, dismembered her body and disposed of her remains. As evidence, they pointed to a series of chilling Google searches on his son’s iPad, including “How long before a body starts to smell” and “How to clean blood from wooden floor.”

Brian Walshe, now 50, has pleaded not guilty to murder, but in a surprise move just as jury selection was about to start on November 18, 2025, he pleaded guilty to misleading police and improper conveyance of a human body.

His murder trial subsequently started later that day, and a jury is now considering his fate.

To better understand the case, CNN assembled a timeline of the couple’s movements in recent years, including his history of legal trouble, strains on their marriage and his actions in the critical days around his wife’s disappearance.

September 2018

Brian Walshe’s father, Dr. Thomas Walshe, died in September 2018 and left nothing to Brian, leading to a protracted legal fight over his estate, according to court documents filed in Plymouth Probate and Family Court in Massachusetts.

Dr. Walshe’s will noted he was not in contact with Brian, to whom he bequeathed only his “best wishes” and “nothing else” from his estate, according to photographs of the document attached to court documents. Brian Walshe unsuccessfully contested the will and suggested his father’s signature on the document was a possible forgery.

Affidavits in opposition to Brian Walshe’s petition said he had been estranged from his father and detailed years of alleged swindling and manipulation.

“He had a severe falling out with his son,” wrote Andrew Walshe, the estate’s executor and one of Dr. Walshe’s nephews. “Brian had ran off with a significant amount of his money; he had had almost zero contact with Brian R. Walshe over the last ten plus years.”

2018

Brian Walshe was indicted on federal fraud charges in October 2018 for allegedly selling fake Andy Warhol artwork online, according to court documents.

FBI investigators alleged Brian or Ana Walshe used her eBay account to sell the paintings in November 2016, less than a year after they were married. The complaint does not charge Ana Walshe with wrongdoing.

The document also alleged Brian Walshe took real artwork from a friend to sell, but never did. He also did not compensate the friend for the art, prosecutors alleged.

Walshe pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction in November 2018.

2021

In April 2021, Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to three of the four federal counts in exchange for a recommended sentence of incarceration, supervised release, fines, restitution and forfeiture, court documents show. He also agreed to either return the artworks or pay for them.

As part of pre-sentencing probation, Brian Walshe was placed on monitoring and house arrest. He can request to leave home but must detail the specific locations, times and reasons.

November 2022

Ana Walshe was having an affair with a man in DC and spent Thanksgiving with him in Dublin, Ireland, according to court documents. The man told investigators he had been in a relationship with Ana Walshe for several months, the documents state.

December 2022

Brian Walshe began to suspect his wife was having an affair, according to Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor.

“He was routinely visiting the Instagram page of one of her male friends. And on December 26th, his mother – with his input and direction – obtained and hired a private investigator to surveil Ana Walshe in Washington, DC.”

Brian Walshe’s defense attorney disputes the allegation that the husband suspected his wife was having an affair.

December 27, 2022

Brian Walshe Google searched, “What’s the best state to divorce for a man,” according to prosecutors.

December 28, 2022

During dinner with a friend in DC, Ana Walshe “became uncharacteristically upset and told her friend she believed that Mr. Walshe was going to be incarcerated as a result of his federal case, and that she was prepared to leave him and take the children to Washington, DC,” according to Connor.

December 30, 2022

Ana Walshe flew home to Massachusetts to be with her family during for the holiday weekend and was not expected to return to DC until January 3, prosecutor Connor said.

December 31, 2022

The Walshes hosted a New Year’s Eve dinner at their home with a friend named Gem, Brian Walshe told police, according to an affidavit.

Brian and Ana Walshe went to bed shortly after the friend left around 1 or 1:30 a.m., he told investigators, according to the affidavit. He also told police that Ana Walshe said she had a work emergency and needed to fly to Washington for her job the next morning.

January 1, 2023

Brian Walshe told police that the morning of New Year’s Day, Ana Walshe “got ready and kissed him goodbye and told him to go back to sleep,” the affidavit states. She usually took an Uber, Lyft or taxi to the airport and left between 6 and 7 a.m., according to the affidavit.

According to prosecutors, Brian Walshe made a series of Google searches on his son’s iPad, including “How long before a body starts to smell,” “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” “How long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and “How to clean blood from wooden floor.”

Walshe told police a babysitter arrived in the afternoon, and he left home to get groceries at about 3 p.m., the affidavit states.

He told police he then went to see his mother around 4 p.m. in Swampscott, about an hour drive from Cohasset, but did not have his cell phone and got lost – making the trip longer than usual, the affidavit states.

He said he left his mother’s home within about 15 minutes of arriving to run errands for her at Whole Foods and CVS. Brian Walshe told police he eventually returned home to Cohasset at about 8 p.m., according to the affidavit.

But prosecutors say the evidence from January 1 tells a far different story than what Walshe claimed.

Brian Walshe had told the babysitter and a family friend that he had lost his phone, Connor said.

But “subsequent analysis of his phone determined that it was actually plugged in the morning of January 1,” Connor said.

“However, while his phone stayed at the house, the oldest child’s cell phone did not.”

Cell phone data from January 1 showed the oldest child’s device had traveled to two stores. Surveillance video showed Brian Walshe walking into those same stores by himself, Connor said.

Around 5:30 p.m., surveillance video showed Walshe and his vehicle going to a dumpster in the parking lot of a liquor store and disposing of items before returning to his car, the prosecutor said.

Afterward, cell phone data shows the device traveled to the dumpster at an apartment complex where Brian Walshe’s mother lived.

The phone then traveled to a Lowe’s store, where Walshe is also seen on surveillance footage. He purchased five 5-gallon buckets, a hacksaw, 48 terry cloth towels, a full-coverage suit, 200 disposable rags, trash bags and cleaning products, Connor said.

The phone then traveled to a CVS store, where Walshe was also seen on surveillance video purchasing “13 different types of hydrogen peroxide,” the prosecutor said.

January 2, 2023

Ana Walshe’s cell phone pinged in the area of their Cohasset home on January 1 and 2, prosecutor Lynn Beland said.

Brian Walshe told investigators that he took one of his children for ice cream at a juice bar in Norwell on January 2 while the babysitter watched his two other kids, the affidavit states. Investigators confirmed this trip occurred, the affidavit states.

He went to Home Goods and purchased three rugs, prosecutors said.

Just after noon, prosecutors said, Brian Walshe made several more Google searches: “Hacksaw best tool to dismember,” “Can you be charged with murder without a body,” and “Can you identify a body with broken teeth.”

According to surveillance video, Brian Walshe traveled to a Home Depot in Rockland wearing a surgical mask and gloves and made a cash purchase, the affidavit states. There, Walshe bought $450 of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, tarps, goggles, a hatchet and baking soda, Beland said.

January 3, 2023

Brian Walshe allegedly made more Google searches, including “What happens to hair on a dead body,” “What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods,” and “Can baking soda mask or make a body smell good,” prosecutors said.

Cell phone data tracked Brian Walshe’s whereabouts to an apartment complex in Abington at 4:27 p.m., according to prosecutors. Surveillance video shows he exited his car with a heavy garbage bag and put it into a dumpster, prosecutors said.

At 4:48 p.m., he traveled to another apartment complex in the same town, and at 5:10 p.m. he went to an apartment complex in a different town where he again discarded items in a dumpster, prosecutors said.

These garbage bags were taken away and incinerated by the time police tracked them down, prosecutors said.

January 4, 2023

Brian Walshe visited Home Goods and TJ Maxx to buy towels and bath mats and visited Lowe’s to buy squeegees and a trash can, prosecutors said.

Ana Walshe’s employer, the real estate company Tishman Speyer, called police to report she did not show up for her job, according to Cohasset police logs.

According to Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, he called her workplace to ask whether they knew of her whereabouts before the employer called police.

Cohasset Police went to Ana Walshe’s home for a well-being check, according to an affidavit. Brian Walshe spoke with investigators multiple times and provided the above timeline for his actions and whereabouts on January 1 and 2.

Police noticed that Brian Walshe’s vehicle had the back seats down and a plastic liner in the back of the car, according to prosecutors.

January 5, 2023

Police noticed that the plastic liner was gone from Brian Walshe’s vehicle, and the carpet of the car showed fresh vacuum streaks, prosecutors said. Brian Walshe told police he threw the liner in the trash.

Cell phone data showed Brian Walshe went to Swampscott and traveled to the corner of an apartment complex where there is a dumpster, according to prosecutors. Ten trash bags that originated from this dumpster contained blood stains, cleaning materials, a hacksaw, a hatchet, a purse and boots worn by Ana Walshe and her Covid-19 vaccination card, according to prosecutors.

Cohasset Police announced Ana Walshe is missing and asked the public to come forward with any information. Police said she was last seen “shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.”

January 6, 2023

Police launched a massive search for Ana Walshe that included K-9 officers and search-and-rescue teams in the wooded areas near her home.

January 7, 2023

Investigators received an email saying “we have her here with us” and that Ana Walshe would not be returned until she paid $127,000, according to court documents.

“We have the so named Ana Walshe with us here… we had a deal worth $127,000… she messed up,” read the email, which was sent from the gmail account of “richardwalker9984.” It went on to say: “We have her here with us and if she doesn’t pay the money.. then she’ll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved.. good luck finding us.”

Investigators said the email, which was sent to a Cohasset Police Department detective, was suspicious because it did not put forth a timeline to respond to the demand and did not include contact information, according to the documents.

At least six investigators were tasked with driving to the north shore area of Massachusetts and watching surveillance video to try to verify Walshe’s timeline of events, the affidavit states. Investigators did not observe Brian Walshe on video at the Whole Foods or CVS in Swampscott on January 1, as he had stated, the affidavit says.

Cohasset Police and Massachusetts State Police announced the search for Ana Walshe had ended.

January 8, 2023

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Walshe’s Cohasset home and found blood and a bloody knife in the basement, prosecutors said.

Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation, police said in a statement.

January 9, 2023

Brian Walshe was arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of misleading police.

Beland, the prosecutor, said investigators had found no evidence of Ana Walshe taking a rideshare from the couple’s home on January 1. She said his statements to police caused a delay in the investigation.

The judge set bail at $500,000 cash and set the next hearing for February 9.

Prosecutors released the affidavit in support of a criminal complaint that lays out authorities’ timeline of the prior week. The affidavit describes Brian Walshe’s statements to police as a “clear attempt to mislead and delay investigators.”

The affidavit outlines several trips he made that were not requested and approved beforehand and that may represent violations of the terms of his probation.

Investigators conducted searches north of Boston and collected a number of items that would be processed and tested, the Norfolk district attorney said. The DA also called Ana Walshe’s disappearance “suspicious.”

According to a source with direct knowledge of the investigation, investigators put crime scene tape around dumpsters near the home of Brian Walshe’s mother in Swampscott and dug through trash at a transfer station in Peabody. Both locations are north of Boston.

Law enforcement sources told CNN investigators found a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material and what appears to be bloodstains at the Peabody site. The evidence was sent for testing.

January 17, 2023

An arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with murder was issued for the death of his wife, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

January 18, 2023

Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges of murder and disinterring of a body without authority.

Prosecutor Beland accused him of dismembering his wife and disposing her remains in dumpsters. She also laid out some of the evidence that led to the charges, including the discovery of Ana Walshe’s belongings and blood in the garbage and Brian Walshe’s Google searches.

A not guilty plea was entered on Brian Walshe’s behalf. His attorney at the time, Tracy Miner, issued a statement suggesting the evidence against him was not strong.

“In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so-called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong,” she said. “When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible. We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.”

March 30, 2023

A grand jury indicts Brian Walshe on charges of murder, misleading investigators, and improperly conveying a human body, according to a district attorney. The indictment moves the case from Quincy District Court to Norfolk County Superior Court.

April 27, 2023

Brian Walshe was arraigned in Norfolk County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Connor laid out a spate of new details from the investigation. Among them: “Ana Walshe had taken out approximately $2.7 million in life insurance on herself, where Brian Walshe is the sole beneficiary,” Connor said. She also had a life insurance policy through her employer.

Miner, his then-attorney, countered the prosecution’s notion that Walshe was trying to cash in on his wife’s life insurance policies. She said there is “no evidence Mr. Walshe was the least bit needing of money” and noted that his mother is wealthy.

The judge ordered Brian Walshe to be held without bail.

February 20, 2024

Brian Walshe was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay restitution of $475,000 in the federal fraud case for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings.

November 14, 2025

Brian Walshe was ruled competent to stand trial after a 40-day stint in a state hospital for mental health evaluation, Judge Diane Freniere said in Norfolk County Superior Court.

The trial was originally slated to begin October 20 but was delayed after Walshe’s attorneys called his competency into question after he was attacked in jail in September.

November 18, 2025

Just before jury selection began, Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and improper conveyance of a human body related to the death of his wife. The guilty plea was made without a deal with prosecutors.

Walshe faces a maximum sentence of 10 years on the misleading police charge, with up to a 20-year sentence enhancement if convicted of murder. He faces up to 3 years in prison on the conveyance charge.

His attorney made clear he was not admitting to the murder of his wife.

December 1, 2025

Opening statements and testimony began in Walshe’s trial.

Prosecutors did not say how Walshe allegedly killed his wife. Instead, they walked the jury through Walshe’s actions around his wife’s disappearance: His unusual Google searches, his decision to wait days to report her missing, his trips to Lowe’s and Home Depot to buy equipment and cleaning supplies and his efforts to throw out trash bags in a dumpster near his mother’s home.

In contrast, defense attorney Larry Tipton said Brian Walshe found his wife unresponsive in their bed on New Year’s Day – but argued he did not kill her. Walshe then lied to law enforcement about his wife’s disappearance to protect his children, the attorney said.

“Brian Walshe never killed Ana. Brian Walshe never thought about killing Ana. He would never think about killing Ana. Brian Walshe is not guilty of murder,” Tipton said.

December 10, 2025

Prosecutors rested their case.

The commonwealth called nearly 50 witnesses over eight days of testimony, including a series of law enforcement officers who investigated the case, forensic scientists and personal friends and acquaintances of Ana Walshe.

Among those personal connections was William Fastow, the man with whom Ana Walshe was having an affair in Washington, DC. Prosecutors also called Gem Mutlu, a friend who spent New Year’s Eve with the Walshes – making him the last person known to have seen Ana Walshe alive aside from her husband.

December 11, 2025

Defense attorneys rested their case without presenting any evidence. Brian Walshe did not testify in his defense.

Walshe’s decision not to take the stand appeared to be a change of course for the defense: His attorneys had indicated during a sidebar the day prior that he would testify, Judge Diane Freniere said in court outside the jury’s presence.

Walshe confirmed his decision under questioning by Freniere, who found Walshe “freely, voluntarily, knowingly and intelligently has waived his right to testify at his criminal trial, and that he’s done so with the knowledge of its consequences.”

December 12, 2025

The jury began deliberating Walshe’s fate.

For the panel to convict him of first-degree murder, the most serious homicide charge available in Massachusetts, the jurors must believe the murder was deliberately premeditated.

If the panel doesn’t acquit Walshe, the jurors can also opt to convict him of second-degree murder, a less severe homicide charge, which doesn’t require them to believe he planned to kill his wife.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Second-degree murder, however, would give Walshe parole eligibility. The judge can set the mandatory minimum between 15 and 25 years, after which point Walshe would become eligible for release on parole.

This story has been updated with additional information.

