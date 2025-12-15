5 things to know for Dec. 15: Brown University shooting, Australia beach shooting, Rob Reiner death, Ukraine, JetBlue

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Two cities, on opposite sides of the world, are united in mourning after deadly mass shootings over the weekend. In both cases, the attacks have left communities shattered while renewing contentious debates over gun control.

1️⃣ Brown University shooting

The person of interest detained in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Brown University has been released from custody after law enforcement officials said evidence “now points in a different direction.” The shooting left two students dead and nine others injured at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. In a statement Sunday night, Brown University said there is no immediate threat to the community, even as the suspect remains at large. “We know that this update may prompt numerous questions,” the school said, emphasizing that the investigation remains active.

2️⃣ Australia beach shooting

A father and son are suspected of carrying out a massacre at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday. The death toll from the attack has risen to 15, while 27 people remain hospitalized. Australia is now seeking tougher gun laws after police said the father-son duo deliberately targeted the Jewish community as families gathered at a Hanukkah event. The youngest casualty was 10 years old, and one of the victims was a Holocaust survivor who died while shielding his wife from gunfire. The 24-year-old shooting suspect is hospitalized, while his 50-year-old father was killed at the scene by police.

3️⃣ Rob Reiner death

Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, have died, a family spokesperson said Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department said it responded to a death investigation at Reiner’s home, where they found two people dead. Police have not identified the deceased and said they are investigating the case as an apparent homicide. Reiner’s prolific career included directing iconic films such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride” and “A Few Good Men.” His breakout role was as Archie Bunker’s son-in-law on the TV series “All in the Family.”

4️⃣ Ukraine peace talks

President Donald Trump’s special envoy said Sunday that progress was made during lengthy US-Ukraine talks in Berlin and that discussions will continue today. The talks come as Trump is intensifying his push for a peace deal in Russia’s nearly four-year-old war. Meanwhile, a barrage of Russian drone and missile attacks over the weekend targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure left more than a million households without power, the interior ministry said. Russia has focused on crippling Ukraine’s energy sector during winter to leave civilians without heat.

5️⃣ JetBlue close call

A JetBlue plane narrowly avoided a midair collision with a US Air Force aircraft on Friday. The flight, en route from Curaçao off the coast of Venezuela to New York City, had to halt its ascent to avoid colliding with the refueling tanker. “We almost had a midair collision up here,” the JetBlue pilot said, according to a recording of his conversation with air traffic control. “They passed directly in our flight path … They don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous.” The pilot said the Air Force plane then entered Venezuelan airspace. In recent weeks, the US military has stepped up its anti-drug-trafficking campaign in the Caribbean and is seeking to increase pressure on Venezuela’s government.

Breakfast browse

An NFL comeback

Just days after coming out of retirement, quarterback Philip Rivers nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to victory at age 44. He grew emotional in describing his return to the field.

Powerball’s second-biggest jackpot of the year climbs to $1.1 billion

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $1.1 billion after Saturday night’s drawing produced no winners.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai found guilty on all charges

Jimmy Lai has been found guilty in a landmark national security trial and faces a possible life sentence.

Warren Buffett is a Zen master

Warren Buffett is renowned for his investment advice. But the billionaire, who is retiring later this month at age 95, is also a font of spiritual wisdom.

Gen Z’s search for decorative collectibles is fueling vinyl sales

Vinyl records are popular again — but it’s not just audiophiles or nostalgic boomers fueling the resurgence.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Original owner of ‘Home Alone’ house reflects 35 years on

John Abendshien describes what it was like to have his home transformed into an iconic piece of pop culture.

