2025 In Review Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look back at the events of 2025.

Notable US Events

January 1 – Fourteen people are killed and dozens are injured when a driver rams his pickup truck into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The FBI describe the event as “an act of terrorism.” The driver, who is killed in a shootout with police, is identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas who had an ISIS flag in his truck.

January 1 – A driver explodes a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The driver, Matthew Alan Livelsberger, an active-duty US Army Green Beret, shot himself in the head prior to initiating the blast that injured seven people.

January 7 – Wildfires sweep through Los Angeles. Dozens are killed and more than 16,000 structures are damaged and over 30,000 acres are burned in the Eaton and Palisades Fires. The Eaton and Palisades Fires rank as the second and third-most destructive wildfires in Southern California history.

January 7 – Mark Zuckerberg announces Meta will adjust its content review policies on Facebook and Instagram, getting rid of fact checkers and replacing them with user-generated “community notes,” similar to Elon Musk’s X.

January 10 -﻿ Former President Donald Trump is sentenced to unconditional discharge for his conviction last year on 34 charges of business fraud related to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. This means he will not be imprisoned, fined or face probation, but his conviction still stands, and he will enter office as a convicted felon.

﻿January 20 – Before leaving office, President Joe Biden issues a slate of preemptive pardons for prominent critics of President-elect Trump. Later, he also issues pardons for members of his family.

January 20 – Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts.

January 23 – A federal judge says that President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship is “blatantly unconstitutional” and issues a temporary restraining order to block it. On July 10, US District Judge Joseph Laplante agrees to issue a new nationwide block against the executive order.

January 29 – Sixty-seven people are dead after an American Airlines regional jet, on approach to Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC, collides with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter midair, sending both aircrafts into the Potomac River below. There were 64 people on board the plane and three soldiers in the Army helicopter.

February 2 – The Los Angeles Lakers acquire Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round draft pick, both teams confirm.

February 3 – Elon Musk reveals President Trump has signed off on shutting down the US Agency for International Development.

February 5 – President Trump signs an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

February 10 – Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove instructs Danielle Sassoon, the acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, to dismiss the charges against Mayor Eric Adams, including bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. On February 13, Sassoon quits instead of dropping the case. Numerous other senior Justice Department officials also resign. On February 17, four top deputies to Eric Adams’ administration submit their resignations.

February 11 – Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained for more than three years in Russia, is released in an exchange.

February 17 – A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashes, turns upside down and catches fire on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport while attempting to land. All 80 people on board the aircraft survive, but 21 people are taken to hospitals with injuries.

February 20 – Senator Mitch McConnell announces that he won’t seek reelection to the US Senate in 2026.

February 26 – The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the first death from measles in the growing outbreak in West Texas. The school-aged child was unvaccinated and had been hospitalized. This is the first US measles death since 2015, when a woman in Washington state died.

February 28 – Ukrainian President Zelensky meets with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House. The meeting devolves into a shouting match with Trump berating Zelensky and Vance questioning whether Zelensky had demonstrated enough gratitude for US support.

March 1 – Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces he is running for mayor of New York City. Cuomo resigned from office in 2021 after 11 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

March 8 – Mahmoud Khalil, who helped lead Columbia’s student protest movement demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, is arrested by federal immigration authorities who said they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card, according to his attorney. After missing the birth of his child and spending more than three months away from his family in a Louisiana ICE detention center, Khalil is released on June 20.

March 13 – Stephen Curry becomes the first NBA player to hit 4,000 career three-pointers.

March 14 – SpaceX launches a crew of astronauts who will take over duties on the International Space Station from NASA’s Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the four Crew-10 astronauts docks with the ISS on March 16. On March 18, Williams and Wilmore finally return home after more than nine months in space.

March 15 – The Trump administration announces they have invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the president tremendous authority to target and remove undocumented immigrants. On September 2, a federal appeals court says President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act is unlawful and blocks its use in several southern states.

March 20 – President Trump signs an executive order to begin dismantling the US Department of Education.

March 24 – The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg reveals he was added to a group thread on the messaging app Signal where top members of President Trump’s cabinet, including Pete Hegseth and JD Vance, were sending detailed operational plans and other likely highly classified information about US military strikes on Yemen. On March 27, a federal judge orders key Trump administration agencies to preserve messages sent on Signal.

March 26 – The Supreme Court upholds Biden-era federal regulations on “ghost guns,” mail-order kits that allow people to build untraceable weapons at home. Justice Neil Gorsuch writes the opinion for a 7-2 majority that includes both liberal and conservative justices in one of the most closely watched Supreme Court cases of the year.

April 1 – Sen. Cory Booker breaks the record for the longest Senate floor speech in modern history, speaking for 25 hours and 5 minutes. The record was previously held by the late Sen. Strom Thurmond, who in 1957 gave a speech that lasted 24 hours and 18 minutes. Booker said that he was speaking “in spite” of the previous record holder’s remarks against the 1957 Civil Rights Act.

April 17 – Phoenix Ikner kills two people and injures six others in a shooting at Florida State University. Ikner, a student at the university, is the son of a local sheriff’s deputy.

April 20 – It is reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared detailed plans about a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen on a second Signal group chat, this one on his personal phone and included his wife, lawyer and brother.

May 1 – President Trump signs an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to end federal funding for America’s two biggest public broadcasters, NPR and PBS. On May 27, NPR files a First Amendment lawsuit against the Trump administration alleging that Trump’s attempt to defund NPR is a “clear violation of the Constitution.” On May 30, PBS and one of its member stations in northern Minnesota file a suit against Trump and several cabinet officials.

May 3 – At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting Warren Buffett announces he will step down as CEO at the end of the year.

May 13 – Nearly three decades after Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison for the murders of their parents, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic reduces the brothers’ sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life – making them eligible for parole.

May 16 – Ten inmates escape from a New Orleans jail after breaching a wall behind a toilet. On October 8, the last remaining prisoner at large is captured at a home in Atlanta.

May 18 – According to a statement from his personal office, former President Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer on May 16, and it has spread to his bones.

May 22 – The Department of Homeland Security orders the termination of Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, banning the university from enrolling international students. A federal judge temporarily halts the Trump administration’s ban the following day. On June 20, US District Court Judge Allison Burroughs issues a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration, indefinitely undoing its effort to block Harvard from enrolling international students.

May 27 – US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces that the Covid-19 vaccine will no longer be among the recommended vaccines for pregnant women and healthy children on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization schedule. On September 19, CDC vaccine advisers vote that people who want a Covid-19 vaccine must consult with a health care provider, a process known as shared clinical decision-making.

May 28 – The HHS announces it is terminating a $590 million contract with drugmaker Moderna to develop a vaccine to protect against bird flu amid the agency’s broader efforts to reevaluate therapies that use mRNA technology.

May 28 – Elon Musk, who was granted special government employee status to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, announces that his time in the Trump administration has come “to an end.”

June 1 – Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, drives to downtown Boulder, Colorado, with a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails and attacks demonstrators at a weekly walk in support of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Twelve people are injured in the attack.

June 6 – Attorney General Pam Bondi announces that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March, has been returned to the United States to face federal criminal charges. On August 22, he is released from criminal custody in Tennessee, five months after he was unlawfully deported. On August 25, a federal judge orders officials to keep Abrego Garcia in the US while she weighs a new legal challenge from him over the Trump administration’s plans to quickly deport him to Uganda.

June 7 – President Trump orders the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to quell immigration protests in Los Angeles, overriding California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s objections. Gov. Newsom files a lawsuit the following day against Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth. On September 2, a federal judge rules that Trump and Hegseth violated federal law by using the US military to help carry out law enforcement activities in and around Los Angeles this summer.

June 9 – HHS Secretary Kennedy announces in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he has dismissed the entirety of the 17-member Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices which advises the CDC on the vaccine schedule and required coverage of immunizations.

June 12 – US Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, California’s first Latino elected to the US Senate, is forcefully removed from a press conference in Los Angeles after attempting to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question. Padilla was removed from the room, ordered to the ground by law enforcement, and placed in handcuffs.

June 14 – Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark are shot and killed at their home in “a politically motivated assassination,” Gov. Tim Walz announces. Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are also shot at their home but both survive the attack. After a 43-hour manhunt, authorities arrest Vance Boelter for both shootings. He faces both federal and state charges in connection with the shootings.

June 21 – President Trump announces that the United States has completed airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. On June 26, Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, says the centrifuges at Fordow, one of Iran’s most important nuclear enrichment facilities, are “no longer operational” following US strikes.

June 26 – After nearly four decades as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour announces she is stepping down. She will remain as Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast’s global chief content officer, according to Vogue. On September 2, Wintour announces Chloe Malle, who currently serves as editor of Vogue.com, will step up as the head of editorial content for American Vogue.

July 1 – CBS News parent company Paramount Global agrees to pay $16 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by President Trump over a “60 Minutes” news report. In the lawsuit, Trump claims without evidence that a single question and answer exchange with then-Vice President Kamala Harris was deliberately edited to hurt him. Paramount says the $16 million sum “includes plaintiffs’ fees and costs,” and will not be paid to Trump directly, but instead will be allocated to Trump’s future presidential library — mirroring a settlement agreement that Disney’s ABC struck with Trump last December.

July 2 – Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in 2022. He is sentenced to life in prison without parole on July 23.

July 2 – After seven weeks of testimony, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is acquitted of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. He was convicted on two lesser prostitution-related charges. On October 3, Combs is sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

July 4 – President Trump signs into law a tax and spending cuts bill, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill,” the first major legislative achievement of his second term.

July 4 – Slow-moving thunderstorms in Texas unleash more than an entire summer’s worth of rain, sending water surging over riverbanks and killing more than 130 people, including at least 35 children.

July 13 – An assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, catches fire, killing 10 residents.

July 17 – Stephen Colbert announces on air that CBS is ending “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” next year, exiting the late-night television business. The network, citing financial pressures, said the cancellation will take effect in May 2026. The announcement comes just two weeks after the parent company of CBS, Paramount, settled a lawsuit lodged by President Trump against CBS News.

July 18 – President Trump files a libel lawsuit against the publisher of the Wall Street Journal and reporters who wrote a story about a collection of letters gifted to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003, including a note bearing Trump’s name and an outline of a naked woman.

July 28 – Shane Devon Tamura shoots and kills four people in Midtown Manhattan before fatally shooting himself in the deadliest gun attack in New York City in 25 years. A source tells CNN a suicide note was found in Tamura’s pocket expressing grievances with the NFL and saying he suffered from CTE, a disease linked to head trauma. Tamura was a competitive football player in his youth, according to sources.

August 1 – Jeffrey Epstein accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida, has been moved to a lower-security federal prison camp in Texas. Maxwell’s transfer to a minimum-security prison is relatively uncommon, as those convicted of sex offenses are almost always deemed too high of a risk to public safety.

August 1 – President Trump fires Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, whom he accused, without evidence, of manipulating the monthly jobs reports for “political purposes.”

August 6 – Quornelius Samentrio Radford, an active-duty Army sergeant, is accused of shooting and wounding five of his fellow soldiers at Fort Stewart military base in Georgia.

August 9 – Jen Pawol makes history as the first woman to work as an umpire in a Major League Baseball regular season game.

August 14 – California Governor Newsom formally announces his push to redraw California’s congressional maps in response to a Republican-led effort in Texas. On August 21, California Democrats pass a trio of redistricting bills, a day after Republicans in the Texas House passed new maps of their own. On November 4, California voters approve the redistricting push.

August 19 – President Trump escalates his campaign to purge cultural institutions of materials that conflict with his political directives, alleging museums are too focused on highlighting negative aspects of American history, including “how bad slavery was.” His comments come days after the White House announced an unprecedented, sweeping review of the Smithsonian Institution, which runs the nation’s major public museums.

August 21 – A New York appeals court throws out the roughly half-billion dollar judgment against President Trump in a civil fraud case brought by the state’s attorney general. The decision still leaves Trump liable for fraud. The case against Trump, his adult children and the Trump Organization in 2022, alleged they inflated the value of its properties to mislead lenders and insurers.

August 27 – Robin Westman kills two children and injures 21 other people in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Westman dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

August 29 – Texas Gov. Greg Abbot signs into law a redistricting bill that finalizes a new congressional map drawn to help Republicans win more House seats in next year’s midterm elections. On November 18, a federal court judge blocks Texas from using the new map in next year’s midterms, ruling that the map is likely an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. On November 21, the Supreme Court temporarily blocks the lower court’s ruling.

September 3 – A federal judge gives Harvard University a victory in its fight against the Trump administration, siding with the Ivy League school in its effort to restore more than $2 billion in federal funding for research frozen by the White House. The decision rejects the administration’s argument that it was targeting the university due to antisemitism on the school’s campus.

September 3 – Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announces the state will move to end all vaccine mandates. The move would make Florida the first state to end a longstanding practice of requiring certain vaccines for school students.

September 5 – President Trump signs an executive order to rebrand the Pentagon as the Department of War.

September 10 – Charlie Kirk, a conservative US political activist and campaigner for President Trump, is fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. On September 12, authorities announce the suspect, Tyler Robinson, is in custody.

September 17 – ABC announces Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show is being suspended indefinitely amid controversy over his recent comments about MAGA’s response to Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer. The decision comes after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr publicly pressured the company to punish Kimmel. On September 23, the show returns to air on ABC.

September 19 – President Trump signs an executive action to impose a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications — in an effort to curb what his administration says is overuse of the program.

September 22 – President Trump announces that the Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe.

September 23 – Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to kill Donald Trump as the former and future president played a round of golf last year, is found guilty on all charges against him.

September 25 – Former FBI Director James Comey is indicted by a federal grand jury. He is charged with giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding and he could face up to five years in prison if convicted. On November 24, a federal judge dismisses the indictment against Comey “without prejudice,” leaving open the possibility that the case against Comey could be brought again alleging the same conduct.

October 1 – The federal government shuts down at midnight after a deadlocked Congress fails to reach a deal on funding. On November 12, President Trump signs a funding package to reopen the federal government after 43 days, bringing a close to the longest shutdown in history.

October 8 – Jonathan Rinderknecht is arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the Palisades Fire in January. On October 15, Rinderknecht, a former resident of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, is indicted by a federal grand jury. He pleads not guilty on October 23.

October 9 – New York Attorney General Letitia James is indicted on two felony charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. On October 24, James pleads not guilty to the federal charges. On November 24, a federal judge dismisses the indictment against James “without prejudice.”

October 23 – Photographs show the entirety of the White House East Wing appears to have been knocked down, as President Trump moves ahead with plans to construct a massive new ballroom.

November 4 – Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old democratic socialist, wins New York City’s general election for mayor.

November 12 – The last penny is minted at the US Mint in Philadelphia.

November 18 – LeBron James makes his 23rd NBA season debut, setting a new NBA record for most seasons played.

Notable International Events

January 6 – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he intends to step down after nine years as prime minister. On March 14, Mark Carney is sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

January 7 – More than 120 people are killed after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet, with tremors felt across the Himalayas in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India.

January 10 – Nicolás Maduro is sworn in for a third presidential term despite the protests of Venezuela’s opposition movement, capping more than five months of dispute over the contested election.

January 15 – Israel and Hamas agree to a deal that will pause the war in Gaza and see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli custody. The ceasefire deal takes effect on January 19. The ceasefire ends on March 18 as Israel carries out strikes on Hamas targets.

January 22 – A settlement is reached between Prince Harry and Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers. NGN “offers a full and unequivocal apology.” The duke sued claiming journalists and private investigators working for the publications had targeted him and his family between 1996 and 2011.

January 26 – South Korean prosecutors indicted suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges over his brief declaration of martial law in early December. South Korea’s highest court removes him from office on April 4.

February 14 – Pope Francis is hospitalized for bronchitis and additional medical examinations. He is released from the hospital on March 23.

February 18 – According to documents filed by prosecutors, Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has been charged in connection with an alleged coup plot to overturn the results of the 2022 election and keep his opponent from taking power.

February 23 – Germany’s center-right party, the Christian Democratic Union and its sister party, win the country’s election with 28.6% of the vote. On May 6, Friedrich Merz formally becomes chancellor.

March 11 – Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is arrested by the Philippine government after it said it received an ICC warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity. On May 12, he is elected mayor of his home city of Davao by a landslide, unimpeded by his detention at the ICC.

March 21 – An overnight fire at an electrical substation forces London’s Heathrow Airport to shut down due to a “significant power outage.”

March 28 – Thousands are dead after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar.

April 8 – More than 200 people are dead after the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic collapses.

April 21 – The Vatican announces Pope Francis has died.

April 22 – Gunmen kill at least 26 people and injure a dozen others in the disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, a rare assault on tourists in an area fraught by decades of insurgency and opposition to India’s rule.

April 26 – A car plows into a crowd at a street festival celebrating Filipino heritage in Vancouver, killing at least 11 people. A suspect is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

May 7 – India launches military strikes targeting “terrorist infrastructure” across nine sites in Pakistan’s densely populated Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in response to the massacre by militants of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir weeks prior. Pakistan says at least 26 people are dead and 46 are wounded.

May 8 -﻿ Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is elected the 267th pope. Prevost, 69, from Chicago, Illinois, is the first pope from the United States. He will be known as Leo XIV.

May 12 – Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza, is released by Hamas and reunited with his family.

May 13 – A court in Paris finds French actor Gérard Depardieu guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021 and hands him an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

May 17 – Two people are killed and more than a dozen others are injured after a Mexican Navy training ship strikes the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge. The ship was carrying 277 people when it “lost power” and struck the bridge.

June 10 – A shooter open fires at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, killing 10 people, mostly teenagers, in one of the worst rampages in the country’s history.

June 12 – Air India Flight 171, en route to London, crashes on departure at an airport in Ahmedabad, India. 241 of the 242 people aboard the flight are killed in the crash. One passenger, a British national, survives.

In addition to those on board, people on the ground were killed when the plane crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital hostel. In total, at least 290 people died, a senior doctor at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital told CNN.

June 13 – Israel strikes Iran’s Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tehran, along with other locations tied to Iran’s nuclear program, triggering a days-long exchange of missile attacks between the two countries.

July 30 – An 8.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia’s eastern coast. The earthquake triggers tsunami waves across the Pacific that hit Russia, Japan, Canada and parts of the US coast. No casualties are reported in Russia from the earthquake or tsunami. The earthquake is tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded.

August 7 – In an interview with Fox News, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says that Israel intends to take control of all of Gaza.

September 2 – President Trump announces the US conducted a deadly military strike against an alleged drug boat tied to the cartel Tren de Aragua. 11 people are killed in the strike.

September 7 – Pope Leo XIV canonizes Carlo Acutis, the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint. Acutis was an Italian teenager who died from leukemia in 2006.

September 12 – Nepal’s first female prime minister, former chief justice Sushila Karki, is sworn in as interim leader, following deadly protests that toppled the country’s leader.

September 21 – Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal announce formal recognition of the state of Palestine. France, Monaco, Malta, Luxembourg, Belgium and San Marino formally declare their recognition of a Palestinian state in the following days.

October 1 – World-renowned primatologist, activist and conservationist Jane Goodall dies at the age of 91.

October 3 – Sarah Mullally is announced as the new Archbishop of Canterbury, she will become the first woman to hold the role in its 1,400-year history and the spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide.

October 13 – Officials announce Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has fled the African nation following Gen Z protests. Madagascar is now under the control of Michael Randrianirina, the commander of a powerful army unit that previously supported Rajoelina’s rise to power.

October 13-14 – Hamas releases the 20 remaining living Israeli hostages to Israel and Israel releases 250 Palestinian prisoners and over 1,700 detainees from Gaza. Shortly after, President Trump and Gaza ceasefire mediators sign a deal at a summit in Egypt attended by world leaders, including Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Antonio Guterres, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Mahmoud Abbas.

October 19 – Thieves steal “priceless” jewelry from the Louvre in Paris in a seven-minute raid that took place just after the world’s most visited museum opened. The robbers used a truck-mounted ladder to gain access to the Apollo Gallery, one of the most ornate rooms in the Louvre, and made off with artifacts from the French Crown Jewels, dating from the Napoleonic era.

October 21 – Conservative Sanae Takaichi is elected Japan’s first female prime minister by parliament.

October 28 – Hurricane Melissa makes landfall over Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane. It is a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in the province of Santiago de Cuba. It reaches the Bahamas the following day and is downgraded to a Category 1.

October 30 – Britain’s King Charles starts the process to strip his brother Andrew of his royal titles and evict him from the royal estate in Windsor amid renewed public fury over the disgraced prince’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

November 26 – More than 150 people are dead after a fire consumes seven high-rise towers on a Hong Kong public housing estate.

December 14 – At least 15 people are killed and 27 are injured during a shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. The suspected gunmen, a father and a son, targeted Jewish families celebrating Hannukah. This is the country’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

December 15 – Former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is found guilty on two national security charges and a lesser sedition charge. Lai is one of the highest-profile critics of Beijing charged under a sweeping security law imposed in 2020. He now faces possible life in prison.

Awards and Winners

January 5 – The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented live on CBS.

January 20 – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23, in the National Championship game in Atlanta, in the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

January 6-26 – The 113th Australian Open takes place. Jannik Sinner defends his Australian Open title defeating Alexander Zverev to secure his third career grand slam win and Madison Keys defeats two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to secure her first ever grand slam title.

February 2 – The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

February 8, 10-11 – The 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place. Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, is named Best in Show. Monty is the first Giant Schnauzer to win Best in Show.

February 9 – Super Bowl LIX takes place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

February 16 – William Byron wins the 67th Annual Daytona 500. He is the first back-to-back winner of the race since Denny Hamlin in 2019-2020.

March 2 – The 97th Annual Academy Awards ceremony takes place with Conan O’Brien hosting.

March 14 – Jessie Holmes wins the 53rd running of the Iditarod. The race expanded to 1,128 miles due to a lack of snow, making it the longest-ever race.

April 6 – The UConn Huskies defeat the defending champions South Carolina Gamecocks, 82-59, in the championship game of the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Huskies secure a record 12th national title.

April 7 – The Florida Gators defeat the Houston Cougars, 65-63, in a heart-stopping NCAA Basketball Tournament championship game in San Antonio, to win a third national championship.

April 10-13 – The 89th Masters tournament takes place. Rory McIlroy wins, completing a career grand slam – winning each of golf’s four majors. He is the sixth player to accomplish the feat joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

April 21 – The 129th Boston Marathon takes place. The winners are John Korir of Kenya in the men’s division and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya in the women’s division.

May 3 – Sovereignty wins the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.

May 17 – Journalism wins the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes.

May 18 – Scottie Scheffler captures his first PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

May 25 – Álex Palou wins the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. The Barcelona native becomes the first Spaniard to win the prized race.

May 25-June 8 – The French Open takes place at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. Carlos Alcaraz wins his second straight French Open title, mounting an extraordinary comeback to defeat world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Coco Gauff claims her first French Open title, coming from behind to defeat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

June 7 – Sovereignty wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Springs, New York.

June 8 – The 78th Tony Awards take place, with Cynthia Erivo hosting.

June 15 – J.J. Spaun wins the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

June 17 – The Florida Panthers defeat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup. This is the second year in a row the Panthers have defeated the Oilers.

June 22 – The Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Indiana Pacers, 103-91, in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. This is their first NBA title since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2008.

June 30-July 13 – Wimbledon takes place in London. Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final to win his first Wimbledon title. Iga Świątek defeats Amanda Anisimova in the women’s final. She is the first Polish Wimbledon singles champion — men’s or women’s — in the Open Era.

July 5-July 27 – The 112th Tour de France takes place. Tadej Pogačar wins his fourth Tour de France title.

July 17-20 – Scottie Scheffler wins the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

August 18-September 7 – The US Open Tennis Tournament takes place. Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova and Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner.

September 14 – The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Nate Bargatze hosting.

October 6-13 – Nobel Prizes are announced. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to María Corina Machado for “promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.”

October 10 – The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Phoenix Mercury, 97-86, in Game 4 to win the series and secure their third WNBA title in four seasons.

November 1 – The Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series for the second straight year, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7.

They are the first team to win back-to-back since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000.

November 2 – The New York City Marathon takes place. Kenya’s Hellen Obiri sets a women’s course record to win the women’s race. Kenya’s Benson Kipruto wins the men’s race.

December 13 – Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza is named the Heisman Trophy winner.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.