2 found dead at an address associated with Hollywood director Rob Reiner

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are on scene and investigating after two people were found dead at an address associated with Hollywood director Rob Reiner, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the scene, a spokesperson for the LAPD told CNN.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 3:38 p.m. to a medical emergency at the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead, a spokesperson said. Reiner is 78.

