What we know about ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore’s dismissal and the ‘terrifying’ incident that led to criminal charges

By Kyle Feldscher, Dana O’Neil, David Close, CNN

(CNN) — This week will go down as one of the most shocking in the history of the University of Michigan football program.

First, the university announced Wednesday afternoon that head football coach Sherrone Moore was being fired after a school investigation revealed an “inappropriate relationship.”

Then, just hours later, records showed Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail.

On Friday, he was charged with a felony count of third-degree home invasion and two misdemeanors related to an alleged break-in at the home of the woman with whom the university said he was having an affair.

Interim University president Domenico Grasso offered strong words following Moore’s firing.

“When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore’s behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment,” Grasso said in a statement to students and faculty on Thursday.

“There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None.”

Here’s what we know about the dismissal of Moore and his subsequent run-in with the law.

Who is Sherrone Moore?

Moore was, until Wednesday, the head football coach at the University of Michigan for the last two seasons.

Moore became the Wolverines’ head coach in 2024, taking over from Jim Harbaugh, after spending six years on the offensive staff. He was the first Black head coach in program history.

In 2023, Moore twice served as the acting head coach while Harbaugh served two separate suspensions – one for recruiting violations, the other for the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. He would coach the final three games of that season, leading the Wolverines to wins against Penn State, Maryland and dramatically, against No. 2 Ohio State.

Harbaugh returned for the postseason and Moore resumed his offensive coordinating gig, helping Michigan to the national title.

After Harbaugh left to take the Los Angeles Chargers’ job, Moore was named head coach, a history-making moment. In 2024, the Wolverines again upset Ohio State to close the regular season and went on to beat Alabama in a bowl game.

Why was he fired?

The university said in a statement Wednesday that a school investigation revealed “credible evidence” that Moore was “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The sudden announcement stated Moore, who is married and has three daughters, was terminated immediately and with cause.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” the statement read.

A Michigan football spokesman declined to comment to CNN Sports on the investigation Thursday, citing personnel matters.

The University of Michigan is using an outside law firm to investigate Moore’s alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member and the university’s response, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source told CNN that Jenner and Block — a law firm with offices in California, Chicago, London, Washington, DC, and New York — is handling the review of the case. The investigation was prompted by an anonymous tip in October, the source said.

When was he arrested?

News first broke of Moore encountering law enforcement on Wednesday evening, just a few hours after his dismissal was announced. ESPN reported that Saline, Michigan, police assisted investigators from Pittsfield Township – another municipality located outside of Ann Arbor, the home of U-M – by detaining Moore.

Police were mum about Moore’s interaction with law enforcement for hours until records from the Washtenaw County jail revealed Moore was in custody at the facility.

CNN has attempted to reach Moore’s agents for comment.

What is he accused of doing?

Moore was charged Friday with third-degree home invasion, which is a felony. He was also charged with one count of misdemeanor stalking and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering/illegal entry without permission, according to the criminal complaint.

Magistrate Odetalla Odetalla entered a plea of not guilty on Moore’s behalf.

Prosecutor Kati Rezmierski said in court on Friday that, after being fired, Moore went to the home of the woman with whom he had been in a relationship. Moore and the woman had broken up on Monday, Rezmierski said, and she had gone to university officials to reveal the relationship.

“He then, at some point, soon thereafter came to her apartment in the address that is alleged in the complaint, barged his way into that apartment immediately, then proceeded to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors and began to threaten his own life,” she told Magistrate Odetalla Odetalla.

“‘I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life,’ and a series of very, very threatening, intimidating, terrifying – quite frankly – statements and behaviors.”

﻿Rezmierski added, “She was terrorized.”

Rezmierski said Moore left the woman’s apartment after she told him she was calling her attorney.

“The totality of the behavior is highly threatening and highly intimidating,” the prosecutor said, adding, “We consider him a risk to public safety, a risk to this victim.”

Moore’s attorney, Joe Simon, said he is still learning about the facts of the case.

“I’ve not seen the police report, I’ve not seen discovery, it would be irresponsible for me to comment,” he said after the arraignment.

During the hearing, Simon said Moore was not a flight risk, does not own any weapons and is not a danger to the public or the woman involved in this case.

Simon said Moore was taken to a local hospital after his arrest for a mental health evaluation, but was not admitted and instead turned back over to law enforcement. He added that the county’s mental health department evaluated the former football coach on Thursday.

What happens next?

Moore’s bond was set at $25,000 and he was given several conditions, including not leaving the state of Michigan, wearing a GPS tether, continuing mental health treatment and not contacting the woman involved in the case. He was released on bond Friday, according to his attorney, and his next court date is January 22.

“The name of the victim in this case will not be placed on the record. You may not have contact with that individual,” Odetalla said.

“That means no calling, no writing, no video chatting, no texting, no emailing or any other form of contact the human mind can possibly fathom. No one in the world thinks that this person is going to reach out to you. Should they do so – and again, no one thinks that they’re going to – you may not reply in any form or fashion. The named victim’s address will not be placed on the record, but you may not go to that location for any reason whatsoever.”

The Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the incident and more charges could be added, according to Burton-Harris.

The handling of Moore’s dismissal and the latest controversy involving a high-profile Michigan coach — the men’s basketball team and men’s hockey team have also seen controversial firings in recent years — has put the spotlight on athletic director Warde Manuel.

The same source, who is familiar with the university’s use of an outside law firm to investigate Moore and the school’s response, told CNN that the university’s board of regents held a call on Thursday to discuss Manuel’s future. He remains in his role despite reports he had been fired.

What does this mean for Michigan’s football team?

Biff Poggi was named the interim head coach, the school said on Wednesday.

Moore’s dismissal comes just as the college football coaching carousel finally stopped spinning.

Just three weeks into the season, Virginia Tech and UCLA dismissed their head coaches, beginning a wild ride that included the Lane Kiffin tap dance to LSU and Penn State’s chaotic attempt to replace James Franklin, who was fired on October 12 after the once-No. 2 Nittany Lions started their season with dismal losses to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern.

Michigan is considered one of the best college football jobs in the country, so Manuel will have his pick of the litter but much of that litter, it’s worth noting, has already been picked.

Countless head coaches – from Indiana’s Curt Cignetti to BYU’s Kalani Sitake – have agreed to multi-year extensions after their names came up in other searches.

Deals certainly can be broken, but with the portal set to open on January 2, Manuel does not exactly have a ton of time.

There is also the possibility that, should Manuel land on a sitting head coach, the trickle-down effect makes this carousel spin like an unprecedented cyclone.

Moore led the Wolverines to a 9-3 record this season. The Wolverines are scheduled to face the University of Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

What is the university saying?

Grasso called Moore’s conduct that led to his firing “a breach of trust” in a statement obtained by CNN on Thursday.

“This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation,” Grasso said.

“Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability. All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue.”

Grasso said he and the Board of Regents are “united in committing to doing what is right.”

“I have tremendous faith in the University of Michigan and the principled work our faculty, staff and students carry out every day. Together, we will move forward with integrity and excellence, and reaffirm our dedication to serving the public good,” Grasso added.

For now, the Wolverines are “(f)ocused on the next game,” the team said Friday in a social media post featuring photos of the team, including one of Poggi addressing the players.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.