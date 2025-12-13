United flight to Tokyo returns to Dulles after losing power in an engine and igniting brush around runway

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — A United Airlines jet bound for Tokyo was forced into an urgent return to Washington Dulles International Airport Saturday after losing power in one of its engines during takeoff, triggering a fire that scorched brush along the runway and sending crews racing into position.

As United Flight 803 circled back toward the airport, it was spotted releasing fuel over Dale City, a Virginia community nearly 40 miles away, as it prepared for an emergency landing, according to video captured by a resident on the ground.

“The fire was extinguished and the flight returned to Dulles, landing safely at about 1:30 p.m. when it was checked by airport fire responders,” Emily McGee, a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson, said.

No injuries were reported among the 275 passengers and 15 crew members on board, the United spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

The incident comes amid a turbulent year for air travel, marked by high-profile safety scares including runway incursions, severe turbulence injuries, and the government shutdown worsening mounting strain on aviation systems during peak travel periods.

Every incident renews scrutiny on airline operations as millions take to the skies; even minor flight emergencies and routine issues can spark fear after a string of deadly incidents. In January, 67 people died in a midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, and in November, a UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville killed 14.

United Flight 803 was en route from Washington Dulles International Airport to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, according to United Airlines. FlightAware data indicate the same plane regularly makes the long-haul journey between the two cities.

The jet experienced an engine failure during departure, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, who confirmed to CNN the agency is investigating the incident.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X the Boeing 777 experienced an engine cover separation that ignited the brush fire on the ground and praised first responders for their swift action.

Audio from live air traffic control broadcasts captures air traffic controllers calmly but urgently coordinating the jet’s return, discussing fuel being dumped as part of emergency procedures and clearing the aircraft back to Dulles while ground crews were placed on alert.

United said it temporarily closed a United Club lounge at the airport to assist affected passengers and rebook travelers, adding a different aircraft would operate the flight later Saturday.

