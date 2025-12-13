Peyton dominates Gilpin County
The Peyton Panthers scored an impressive, 42-24, win over previously undefeated Gilpin County.
Sammi Nickell scored 15 points to lead the Panthers.
Peyton improves to 3-1 this season.
