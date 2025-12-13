Skip to Content
News

Peyton dominates Gilpin County

By
Published 10:14 PM

The Peyton Panthers scored an impressive, 42-24, win over previously undefeated Gilpin County.

Sammi Nickell scored 15 points to lead the Panthers.

Peyton improves to 3-1 this season.

Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

