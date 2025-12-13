Skip to Content
Liberty vs Palmer

By
Published 10:18 PM

The Liberty Lancers knocked off the Palmer Terrors, 80-75, in an entertaining game at Palmer high school.

Liberty improves to 3-2 with the win.

Palmer falls to 2-3.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

