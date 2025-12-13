King Charles ‘deeply touched’ by reaction to his cancer treatment update, palace says

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — Buckingham Palace said Saturday that King Charles III “will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched” by the reaction to his video message detailing his experience with cancer, Britain’s PA Media news agency reported.

The British sovereign shared his “good news” that his cancer treatment is set to be reduced in the new year as a result of “early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctor’s orders,’” in a pre-recorded clip for Friday’s Stand Up For Cancer broadcast on UK network Channel 4.

Charles, 77, described the milestone in his recovery as “a personal blessing” before hailing “the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years.”

The King announced he had been diagnosed with cancer in February last year after undergoing a prostate procedure, and has since been receiving regular outpatient treatment.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the palace said that it has been “delighted by the scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction” as well as “grateful for the many kind comments we have received for the King, both from those working in cancer care and from the general public,” PA reported.

The spokesperson continued, “I know His Majesty will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched by the very positive reaction his message has generated.”

Following his diagnosis last year, Charles became patron of charity Cancer Research UK, in addition to his role as patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, which he has held for almost three decades.

The palace spokesperson said the King will be “particularly pleased” that his message has helped highlight the benefits of cancer screening programs, according to PA.

“It has long been the King’s view that if some public good can come from sharing elements of his personal diagnosis and treatment journey, then it would be his pleasure and duty to do so,” the spokesperson added.

“His thoughts and warmest wishes will remain with all those affected by cancer and those who care for them.”

Charles used his message for the annual campaign on Friday evening to encourage the public to engage with the cancer screening options available to them because “early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.”

