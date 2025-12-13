Dry and Unusually Warm Weather Continues This Week

Jet stream winds above are pretty well north of our state, guaranteeing more warm and dry days for our state. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 50s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with cooler temperatures over the Eastern Plains.

A high pressure system over the Western Slope will push dry and warmer air into our state for most of this week. A weak weather system over the Pacific Northwest will slide into the area on Wednesday, bringing a slight chance for snow in the Northern Mountains, but dry and windy conditions for the eastern plains. That's not good news for us, considering how dry it is. Be ready for increased fire danger during the midweek.

Mild and dry weather will continue through next Saturday, but enough moisture could mean a few sprinkles for the Palmer Divide.