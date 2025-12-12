Purgatory Resort to open two more lifts this weekend

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Purgatory Resort announced it will open two additional lifts this weekend, according to a press release.

The resort plans to open Hermosa Park Express Lift (Chair 3) and Graduate Lift (Chair 7); the latter offers two beginner trails.

Additionally, Saturday will mark the start of the resort's snowcat tours, which run three times a day until Jan. 11.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.