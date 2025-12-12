Skip to Content
Purgatory Resort to open two more lifts this weekend

Purgatory Resort
DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Purgatory Resort announced it will open two additional lifts this weekend, according to a press release.

The resort plans to open Hermosa Park Express Lift (Chair 3) and Graduate Lift (Chair 7); the latter offers two beginner trails.

Additionally, Saturday will mark the start of the resort's snowcat tours, which run three times a day until Jan. 11.

