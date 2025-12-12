Skip to Content
Police investigating after two people shot near downtown Colorado Springs overnight

CSPD
By
today at 8:26 AM
Published 8:24 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are investigating after they say two people were shot in a disturbance overnight Friday in the downtown area.

According to CSPD, on Dec. 12 at approximately 1:51 a.m., the department received a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Tejon Street and East Boulder Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Just five minutes later, CSPD said officers learned another person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at a nearby hospital.

Police say an early investigation showed that the two incidents were connected and were both related to a "disturbance" in the downtown area. CSPD has confirmed that all people involved in the shooting have already been contacted by law enforcement.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story; this article may be updated as we learn more.

