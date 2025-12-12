Multiple LGBTQ+ centers in Colorado Springs close after potential ‘targeted security threat’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Multiple LGBTQ+ centers in Colorado Springs temporarily closed their doors this week after they say they received information about what they called a "targeted security threat" against the local LGBTQ+ community.

On Thursday, Inside Out Youth Services announced that it was closing its community center and moving its programs online "out of an abundance of caution" after receiving a concerning message about the reported threat.

"While the location of this individual is currently unknown, we are continuing to learn more about the situation and are working closely with other impacted partners who are in communication with CSPD [the Colorado Springs Police Department]," the organization said in a social media post.

A spokesperson with CSPD confirmed to KRDO13 the department is aware of the reported threats and is still actively investigating them; however, police say at this time, there is nothing to the threats they have deemed as credible.

In an update, Inside Out Youth Services said after close consideration and public input, it has decided to reopen its physical space on Friday while police continue the investigation, stressing that they have full-time security at the community center.

"While this situation is troubling, it is becoming clear that we will likely need to respond to similar incidents as they arise," the organization wrote in a post announcing its reopening. "We will continue to take each situation seriously and adjust as needed."

Prism Community Collective, a downtown Colorado Springs community center for those impacted by the Club Q tragedy, also closed its doors for the remainder of the week in response to the potential threat.

"We are taking this step to ensure the safety and well-being of our visitors and staff, and will remain in close contact with those monitoring the situation," the center said.

Prism acknowledged that a threat like this may be "especially difficult" for those who were impacted by the Club Q shooting, and said it will continue to provide support virtually while its physical center is closed.

