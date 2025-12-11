Two Colorado Springs restaurants fail routine health inspections for dirty kitchens

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - In this week’s Restaurant Roundup, a donut shop on the north side of town and a Thai restaurant on the east side got quite a few violations on their recent health inspections – ranging from walls covered in dirt and dust to extremely dirty equipment.

LOW SCORES:

Shipley Do-nuts on Interquest Parkway recently failed its routine health inspection with nine violations.

The inspector noted the cooking equipment was covered in residue and “other accumulations.”

The inspector also wrote that floors and walls were covered in dirt.

“We gotta upkeep better so that's what we're doing,” said Shipley Operations Manager, Bob Long, when we stopped by.

We asked if they were ready for their re-inspection.

"Oh yeah,” Bob responded. “I'm hoping soon, like c'mon in."

If only we stayed a little longer!

Bob later emailed us saying they were re-inspected just after we left, and they passed with only one violation.

Another low score this week: Thai Taste Cuisine on N Academy Boulevard also failed its routine health inspection with nine violations!

The inspector said a flammable gas tank was stored next to food, food containers were stored on the floor, and a visibly soiled fabric chair was being used as a cooking equipment table.

Air vents, walls and ceilings were also reportedly pretty dusty.

When we visited, we asked if they got rid of the fabric chair.

The manager Krystina couldn’t answer that question, but she told us they passed their re-inspection with zero violations and showed us all the cleaning they’ve done in the kitchen.

HIGH SCORES:

Next up, this place got a perfect score the first time around:

Give a hand to the Dairy Queen on Tutt Boulevard!

A few other high scores this week:

The Chick-Fil-A on Fountain Mesa Road, Jack In The Box on Austin Bluffs Parkway – and we’re back in Manitou this week for the downtown Maté Factor Café!

At Maté Factor, the chili and chai are just a few of many tasty options.

Their Google description just about says it best: “an offbeat joint with a rustic, whimsical interior offering yerba maté drinks, pastries, and sandwiches.”

“We’re taking care of people who come in – not only feeding them, but also feeding their souls and uplifting their spirits,” Manager Ayil Benyamin said.

Ayil told us it’s all about working together for the greater good, and that translates into their delicious drinks and impressive health inspection scores!

“We’re all eager to hear and learn and make sure that what we’re doing is right,” he explained.

All of our Restaurant Roundup stories are based on routine health inspections by the El Paso County Health Department.

