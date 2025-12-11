The most asked questions of Alexa in 2025

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — There is certainly some irony in one of the questions most commonly posed to Alexa this year: “What does AI mean?”

Amazon’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant has become a regular feature in 21st century homes, used for tasks such as playing music, setting recipe timers and forecasting the weather.

But her capability goes far beyond that, with regular users relying on Alexa’s infinite knowledge to answer questions on just about any thought that pops into their heads.

Users in the United Kingdom regularly ask what AI means, according to Amazon’s roundup of “Alexa’s Most Asked Questions” of 2025. Other general knowledge highlights include “how long do I poach an egg for?” and “what’s the diameter of Earth?”

Celebrities are of particular interest to Alexa users who seek out general information about the rich and famous, as well as details of their fortunes, height and partners. Overall, the celebrities who were the focus of most questions posed by UK users were Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk.

But most questions posed about someone’s height related to Hollywood star Tom Cruise, closely followed by Peter Crouch, a towering English former soccer player.

Musk is the person whose net worth most people wanted to know, followed by YouTuber MrBeast – real name Jimmy Donaldson – and Swift. Musk came third when it came to questions about the spouses of celebrities, with nosey users most commonly asking who Ed Sheeran is married to, followed by queries about singer Rod Stewart’s other half.

Swift was the most played artist via Alexa, followed by Bruno Mars, whose duet “APT” with Rosé was the most played song. Three songs from KPop Demon Hunters, the animated Netflix superhit, featured in the top 10 of most played songs, while the film’s soundtrack was the most played album.

Amazon also recently released lists for the most common questions posed to Alexa in other countries, where the global appeal of certain celebrities was in no doubt.

“APT” was also the most commonly played hit in Australia, where six of the top 10 songs were from KPop Demon Hunters. Australians were most interested in knowing how tall Sabrina Carpenter is and who “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard is married to (spoiler: he’s not married); while Swift, Ronaldo and MrBeast were the three celebrities who elicited the most questions.

When it came to general knowledge, some of the most popular questions posed by Australians included “how to fall asleep” and “how to solve a Rubik’s cube.”

Questions that were particularly popular in Ireland included “what is the value of bitcoin?” and “how old is Donald Trump?” The celebrities who Irish users were most curious about were Ronaldo, Swift and Lionel Messi.

