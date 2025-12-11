Investigators seek additional victims of massage therapist charged with child sexual assault

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is seeking additional victims of a 39-year-old male licensed massage therapist who has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Law enforcement says Christopher Ost is suspected of having secretly videotaped clients, both adults and minors, without their consent.

ACSO says Ost provided massage services from his home, visited clients' homes and provided massages to special-needs children in Denver.

Ost turned himself in on Dec. 7 and was charged with the following, according to law enforcement:

Sexual assault on a child – 2 felony counts

Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification – 3 misdemeanor count

ACSO says he was held on a $75,000 bond but has since been released.

The suspect's massage therapist license was suspended on Nov. 21 pending an investigation, says ACSO.

Anyone with information or who was victimized by Ost is asked to contact the ACSO tipline at 720-874-8477. Victims are also encouraged to file a complaint with DORA.

