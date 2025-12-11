Fremont County jail deputy accused of choking inmate

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fremont County jail deputy has been fired and faces charges after he allegedly choked an inmate, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says.

The CBI says Luis Mora-Huerta was working at the Fremont County jail in Cañon City during the alleged use-of-force incident. According to arrest documents, Mora-Huerta used his hand in a "c-clamp" on a 57-year-old inmate's neck.

Documents allege that the inmate said, "he's choking me," and Mora-Huerta said, "Yes, I am."

He now faces the following charges, the CBI says:

First Degree Official Misconduct (18-8-404 (1) (c) (M1))3

Official Oppression (18-8-403 (1) (a))4

Harassment (18-9-111 (1) (a))5

The CBI says he posted a $1,000 PR bond. KRDO13 has reached out to the sheriff's office for his mug shot.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.